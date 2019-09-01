CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

As Application Software companies, CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:Cayman Inc) and Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 9 1.95 N/A 0.11 77.24 Oracle Corporation 54 4.40 N/A 2.90 19.39

In table 1 we can see CooTek (Cayman) Inc. and Oracle Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Oracle Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to CooTek (Cayman) Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has CooTek (Cayman) Inc. and Oracle Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Oracle Corporation 0.00% 38.8% 9.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. Its competitor Oracle Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is 2.5. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Oracle Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for CooTek (Cayman) Inc. and Oracle Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Oracle Corporation 2 11 6 2.32

Competitively the average price target of Oracle Corporation is $56.86, which is potential 9.22% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CooTek (Cayman) Inc. and Oracle Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 1.9% and 56.6% respectively. Comparatively, Oracle Corporation has 34.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 5.87% -16.22% -24.42% -31.27% 0% -2.52% Oracle Corporation -3.11% -2.95% 2.59% 11.8% 17.96% 24.7%

For the past year CooTek (Cayman) Inc. had bearish trend while Oracle Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Oracle Corporation beats CooTek (Cayman) Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service. The company licenses its Oracle Database software, which enables storage, retrieval, and manipulation of data; and Oracle Fusion Middleware software to build, deploy, secure, access, and integrate business applications, as well as automate their business processes. It also provides software for mobile computing to address the development needs of businesses; Java, a software development language; and big data solutions. In addition, the company offers human capital and talent management, enterprise resource planning, customer experience and customer relationship management, procurement, project portfolio management, supply chain management, business analytics and enterprise performance management, and industry-specific application software, as well as financial management and governance, risk, and compliance applications. Further, it provides Oracle Engineered Systems, servers, storage, industry-specific hardware, management software, and hardware support products, as well as operating systems, and virtualization and other hardware-related software. Additionally, the company offers customers software license updates and product support contracts; database, middleware, and development software, as well as cloud-based platform and infrastructure; and IT strategy alignment, enterprise architecture planning and design, initial software implementation and integration, application development and integration, security assessments, and ongoing software enhancements and upgrade, as well as customer support and education services. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.