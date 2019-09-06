CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK)’s Financial Results Comparing With ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Both CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:Cayman Inc) and ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 9 2.20 N/A 0.11 77.24 ePlus inc. 82 0.79 N/A 4.66 16.29

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. and ePlus inc. ePlus inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to CooTek (Cayman) Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than ePlus inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us CooTek (Cayman) Inc. and ePlus inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ePlus inc. 0.00% 15.7% 8.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is 3.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.4. The Current Ratio of rival ePlus inc. is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ePlus inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. and ePlus inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.9% and 93.1%. Comparatively, ePlus inc. has 1.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 5.87% -16.22% -24.42% -31.27% 0% -2.52% ePlus inc. 0.09% 6.62% -19.01% -0.85% -22.55% 6.65%

For the past year CooTek (Cayman) Inc. has -2.52% weaker performance while ePlus inc. has 6.65% stronger performance.

Summary

ePlus inc. beats CooTek (Cayman) Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

ePlus inc., an engineering-centric technology solutions provider, provides information technology (IT) products and services, flexible leasing and financing solutions, and enterprise supply management in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment sells IT products, such as hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and services; and offers advanced professional and managed services, including data center infrastructure, networking, security, cloud, and collaboration, as well as ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services. This segment also offers proprietary software products comprising OneSource IT, an online Web based software portal for customers purchasing IT equipment, software, and services; OneSource Procurement, a Web-based software tool to facilitate procurement of various assets; OneSource Asset Management, a software platform for managing and tracking corporate assets consisting of vendor maintenance contracts; and OneSource DigitalPaper, a document management software application. The Financing segment specializes in financing arrangements, including direct financing, sales-type and operating leases, notes receivable, and consumption based financing arrangements, as well as underwriting and management of IT equipment and assets. Its financing operations comprise sales, pricing, credit, contracts, accounting, and risk and asset management. This segment primarily finances IT equipment, such as accessories and software, communication-related equipment, and medical equipment. The company serves commercial entities, state and local governments, government contractors, and educational institutions. The company was formerly known as MLC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ePlus inc. in 1999. ePlus inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.