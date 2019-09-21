CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI)

As Application Software companies, CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:Cayman Inc) and Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 9 1.94 N/A 0.11 77.24 Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 5 0.52 N/A 0.02 263.33

In table 1 we can see CooTek (Cayman) Inc. and Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than CooTek (Cayman) Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. CooTek (Cayman) Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. and Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is 3.4 while its Current Ratio is 3.4. Meanwhile, Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. and Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. has a consensus price target of $7.5, with potential upside of 87.03%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both CooTek (Cayman) Inc. and Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.9% and 94.1% respectively. Comparatively, Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. has 3.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 5.87% -16.22% -24.42% -31.27% 0% -2.52% Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 1.5% -0.84% -9.02% -41.7% -41.12% -28.72%

For the past year CooTek (Cayman) Inc. has stronger performance than Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.

Summary

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. beats Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses worldwide. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers with varying degrees of technical sophistication to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribersÂ’ Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites to meet their particular business needs, as well as Mojo Marketplace, online marketplace for WordPress themes, plugins, and other digital goods. The company also provides solutions that allow subscribers to have their Websites rendered on mobile devices; search engine optimization and marketing solutions; tools and services that enable subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through social networks; and control panels and dashboards that enable subscribers to analyze activity on their Websites, optimize the impact of their Web presence design, and marketing campaigns. In addition, it offers a platform that enables subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through email; email capabilities, including custom mailboxes that reflect a subscriberÂ’s domain name, spam filters, email aliases, and forwarding functionality; products that enable secure and encrypted payments, shopping carts, payment processing and related services, mobile payments, and other forms of e-commerce; platform that creates and manages digital storefront listings through one interface; and professional services. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.