CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:Cayman Inc) and Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 10 2.70 N/A 0.11 77.24 Castlight Health Inc. 3 1.37 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. and Castlight Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:Cayman Inc) and Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Castlight Health Inc. 0.00% -18.5% -13.8%

Liquidity

CooTek (Cayman) Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Castlight Health Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Castlight Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for CooTek (Cayman) Inc. and Castlight Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Castlight Health Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Castlight Health Inc.’s potential upside is 210.34% and its consensus target price is $4.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 1.9% of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. shares and 76.9% of Castlight Health Inc. shares. Competitively, 2.4% are Castlight Health Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 5.87% -16.22% -24.42% -31.27% 0% -2.52% Castlight Health Inc. -43.9% -50.15% -56.84% -42.91% -63.82% -25.81%

For the past year CooTek (Cayman) Inc. was less bearish than Castlight Health Inc.

Summary

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. beats Castlight Health Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Castlight Health, Inc. operates a health benefits platform in the United States. The companyÂ’s platform engages employees to make better health decisions and enables employers to communicate and measure their benefit programs. Its platform also provides real-time insight into employee engagement with benefits and programs enabling employers to monitor and adjust their strategies. The company also offers communication and engagement, implementation, and customer support services. It serves customers in a range of industries, including education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government. The company was formerly known as Ventana Health Services and changed its name to Castlight Health, Inc. in April 2010. Castlight Health, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.