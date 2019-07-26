CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK) and Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Comparison side by side

Both CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:Cayman Inc) and Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 10 3.25 N/A 0.15 65.87 Sphere 3D Corp. 2 0.40 N/A -7.65 0.00

In table 1 we can see CooTek (Cayman) Inc. and Sphere 3D Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us CooTek (Cayman) Inc. and Sphere 3D Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sphere 3D Corp. 0.00% 0% -44%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. are 3.4 and 3.4. Competitively, Sphere 3D Corp. has 0.4 and 0.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. CooTek (Cayman) Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sphere 3D Corp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 1.9% of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 12.3% of Sphere 3D Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% are Sphere 3D Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CooTek (Cayman) Inc. -5.36% -10.99% -14.16% 27.48% 0% 18.75% Sphere 3D Corp. -8.09% -15.11% -12.89% 22.15% -16.62% -23.46%

For the past year CooTek (Cayman) Inc. has 18.75% stronger performance while Sphere 3D Corp. has -23.46% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors CooTek (Cayman) Inc. beats Sphere 3D Corp.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Sphere 3D Corp. provides virtualization technologies and data management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms. The company offers G-Series Appliance and G-Series Cloud applications; virtual desktop management software for managing virtual desktop pools on its V3 hyper-converged appliances for virtualized desktop infrastructures; virtual desktop infrastructure appliances; RDX removable disk solutions, which use public cloud providers comprising Microsoft and Amazon for data protection; and SnapServer network attached storage solution, a platform for primary or nearline storage for integration with Windows, UNIX/Linux, and Macintosh environments. It also provides SnapScale clustered network attached storage solutions, which are clustered network attached storage (NAS) solutions that enable organizations with rapid or unpredictable data growth to scale capacity and performance; NEO tape-based backup and long-term archive solutions, including tape libraries, autoloaders, and drives, as well as LTFS solutions; and LTO tape drives and media products. The company markets its products under the Glassware 2.0, NEO, RDX, SnapCLOUD, SnapServer, SnapSync, and V3 brand names. The company sells its products through its distributor and reseller network to small and medium enterprises, small and medium businesses, and distributed enterprises. Sphere 3D Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.