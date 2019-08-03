CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK) and Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) Comparing side by side

Both CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:Cayman Inc) and Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 10 3.34 N/A 0.11 77.24 Rosetta Stone Inc. 21 2.93 N/A -0.71 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. and Rosetta Stone Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides CooTek (Cayman) Inc. and Rosetta Stone Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Rosetta Stone Inc. 0.00% 177.7% -8.6%

Liquidity

CooTek (Cayman) Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Rosetta Stone Inc. are 0.5 and 0.4 respectively. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Rosetta Stone Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered CooTek (Cayman) Inc. and Rosetta Stone Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Rosetta Stone Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Rosetta Stone Inc.’s consensus price target is $27, while its potential upside is 25.23%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 1.9% of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 90.2% of Rosetta Stone Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.5% of Rosetta Stone Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 5.87% -16.22% -24.42% -31.27% 0% -2.52% Rosetta Stone Inc. 1.28% -0.99% -10.38% 54.82% 54.82% 40%

For the past year CooTek (Cayman) Inc. has -2.52% weaker performance while Rosetta Stone Inc. has 40% stronger performance.

Summary

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. beats Rosetta Stone Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Rosetta Stone Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications. It also provides administrative tools for performance monitoring, and to measure and track learner progress; and custom solutions, including curriculum development, global collaboration programs, group and live tutoring, and language courses for mission-critical government programs. The company offers its courses in approximately 30 languages under the Rosetta Stone, The Blue Stone Logo, Lexia, Lexia PowerUP Literacy, TruAccent, and Catalyst brand names. It sells its products and services through call centers, Websites, app-stores, third party e-commerce Websites, select retail resellers, consignment distributors, daily deal partners, and third-party resellers, as well as directly to individuals, educational institutions, corporations, and government agencies. Rosetta Stone Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.