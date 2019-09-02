CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK) and Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Contrasting side by side

As Application Software businesses, CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:Cayman Inc) and Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 9 1.95 N/A 0.11 77.24 Rimini Street Inc. 5 1.20 N/A -1.26 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CooTek (Cayman) Inc. and Rimini Street Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has CooTek (Cayman) Inc. and Rimini Street Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Rimini Street Inc. 0.00% 30.4% -69.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is 3.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.4. The Current Ratio of rival Rimini Street Inc. is 0.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.5. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Rimini Street Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CooTek (Cayman) Inc. and Rimini Street Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.9% and 41.8% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 8.6% of Rimini Street Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 5.87% -16.22% -24.42% -31.27% 0% -2.52% Rimini Street Inc. -3.33% -8.53% -2.76% -10.85% -28.45% -4.27%

For the past year CooTek (Cayman) Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Rimini Street Inc.

Summary

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Rimini Street Inc.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software support services. It offers enterprise software support services for Siebel, PeopleSoft, JD Edwards, Oracle E-Business Suite, Oracle Database, Hyperion, Oracle Retail, Oracle Fusion Middleware, SAP, and BusinessObjects software. The company provides support services program features, such as product support, security support, risk avoidance, technology support, innovation and roadmap, account management, and onboarding and archiving services, as well as global tax, legal, and regulatory update services. It serves global, Fortune 500, midmarket, and public sector organizations in various industries, such as financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, public sector and higher education, retail, services and media, transportation and distribution, and utilities. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. It has global offices in Beijing, Bengaluru, Frankfurt, Hertzelia Pituach, Hyderabad, London, Melbourne, New York, Pleasanton, SÃ£o Paulo, Singapore, Sydney, Osaka, and Tokyo.