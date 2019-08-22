CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK) and NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Comparison side by side

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:Cayman Inc) and NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 10 2.80 N/A 0.11 77.24 NIC Inc. 17 3.98 N/A 0.81 22.34

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. and NIC Inc. NIC Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than CooTek (Cayman) Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. CooTek (Cayman) Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of NIC Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% NIC Inc. 0.00% 25.9% 16.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is 3.4 while its Current Ratio is 3.4. Meanwhile, NIC Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than NIC Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. and NIC Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NIC Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of NIC Inc. is $21, which is potential 3.19% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 1.9% of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 91% of NIC Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3% of NIC Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 5.87% -16.22% -24.42% -31.27% 0% -2.52% NIC Inc. 3.24% 12.95% 5.47% 28.11% 13.02% 45.35%

For the past year CooTek (Cayman) Inc. has -2.52% weaker performance while NIC Inc. has 45.35% stronger performance.

Summary

NIC Inc. beats CooTek (Cayman) Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

NIC Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The companyÂ’s Outsourced Portals business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based, enterprise-wide portals on their behalf. These portals consist of Websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information online and complete transactions, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report. Its portal service offerings include motor vehicle driver history record retrieval; vehicle title, lien, and registration; motor vehicle inspections; temporary vehicle tags; driverÂ’s license renewal; hunting and fishing licenses; health professional license services; professional license renewal; business registrations and renewals; secretary of state business searches; Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) searches and filings; limited criminal history searches; court services; vital records; income and property tax payments; and payment processing products and services. The companyÂ’s software & services business provides software development and payment processing services to state and local governments, as well as federal agencies. In addition, it develops and manages the pre-employment screening program for motor carriers using transaction-based business model. Further, the company offers consulting, application development, and portal management services to governments. NIC Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Olathe, Kansas.