CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK) and Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Comparison side by side

As Application Software businesses, CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:Cayman Inc) and Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 9 2.10 N/A 0.11 77.24 Materialise NV 17 0.00 N/A 0.06 312.74

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. and Materialise NV. Materialise NV is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than CooTek (Cayman) Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is presently more affordable than Materialise NV, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has CooTek (Cayman) Inc. and Materialise NV’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Materialise NV 0.00% 2.4% 1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is 3.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.4. The Current Ratio of rival Materialise NV is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 2. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Materialise NV.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for CooTek (Cayman) Inc. and Materialise NV.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Materialise NV 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Materialise NV’s potential upside is 1.06% and its average price target is $19.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 1.9% of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. shares and 22.6% of Materialise NV shares. Comparatively, 0.24% are Materialise NV’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 5.87% -16.22% -24.42% -31.27% 0% -2.52% Materialise NV 0.31% 2.92% 19.4% 20.06% 52.08% -3.2%

For the past year CooTek (Cayman) Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Materialise NV.

Summary

Materialise NV beats on 7 of the 11 factors CooTek (Cayman) Inc.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The companyÂ’s Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software worldwide through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations. Its software interfaces between various types of 3D printers, and various software applications and capturing technologies, including computer-aided design packages and 3D scanners. This segment serves 3D printing machine original equipment manufacturers; manufacturers in automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, and hearing aid industries; and 3D printing service bureaus through its sales force, Website, and third-party distributors. Its Materialise Medical segment provides medical software that allows medical-image based analysis and engineering, as well as patient-specific design of surgical devices and implants to research institutes, renowned hospitals, and medical device companies; and clinical services. This segment has collaboration agreements with Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.; Encore Medical, L.P.; and DePuy Synthes Companies of Johnson & Johnson, as well as with Global Orthopaedic Technology Pty Ltd, Limacorporate Spa, Mathys AG, Howmedica Osteonics Corp., Stryker, and Corin Ltd. It serves medical device companies, hospitals, universities, and industrial companies through its direct sales force, Website, and picture archiving and communication system partners. The companyÂ’s Materialise Manufacturing segment primarily offers 3D printing services to industrial and commercial customers. It provides design and engineering services, and rapid prototyping and additive manufacturing of production parts; and engineers and 3D prints fixtures that allow automobile manufacturers and their suppliers to enhance the quality control and efficiency of their manufacturing processes. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.