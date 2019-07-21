CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK) and Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Comparing side by side

Since CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:Cayman Inc) and Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 10 3.30 N/A 0.15 65.87 Manhattan Associates Inc. 59 7.96 N/A 1.57 41.33

In table 1 we can see CooTek (Cayman) Inc. and Manhattan Associates Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Manhattan Associates Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to CooTek (Cayman) Inc. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. CooTek (Cayman) Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Manhattan Associates Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. and Manhattan Associates Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Manhattan Associates Inc. 0.00% 73.4% 33%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is 3.4 while its Current Ratio is 3.4. Meanwhile, Manhattan Associates Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Manhattan Associates Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 1.9% of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Manhattan Associates Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of Manhattan Associates Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CooTek (Cayman) Inc. -5.36% -10.99% -14.16% 27.48% 0% 18.75% Manhattan Associates Inc. -3.05% 13.04% 21.9% 30.2% 46.23% 53.03%

For the past year CooTek (Cayman) Inc. has weaker performance than Manhattan Associates Inc.

Summary

Manhattan Associates Inc. beats CooTek (Cayman) Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company operates in three segments: the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It provides supply chain solutions, such as distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel central and local solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions. The company also offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that offers trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services. In addition, it provides professional services, including solutions planning and implementation, and related consulting services; customer training and support services; and software enhancement services. Further, the company provides training and change management services; and resells computer hardware, radio frequency terminal networks, radio frequency identification chip readers, bar code printers and scanners, and other peripherals. It offers products through direct sales personnel, as well as through partnership agreements with various organizations. Manhattan Associates, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.