CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

As Application Software company, CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:Cayman Inc) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. has 1.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 59.81% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0% of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.26% of all Application Software companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has CooTek (Cayman) Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares CooTek (Cayman) Inc. and its peers’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CooTek (Cayman) Inc. N/A 9 77.24 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for CooTek (Cayman) Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.85 2.48 2.66

The rivals have a potential upside of 157.79%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 5.87% -16.22% -24.42% -31.27% 0% -2.52% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year CooTek (Cayman) Inc. has -2.52% weaker performance while CooTek (Cayman) Inc.’s peers have 53.55% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. are 3.4 and 3.4. Competitively, CooTek (Cayman) Inc.’s rivals have 2.15 and 2.14 for Current and Quick Ratio. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CooTek (Cayman) Inc.’s rivals.

Dividends

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

CooTek (Cayman) Inc.’s rivals beat on 6 of the 6 factors CooTek (Cayman) Inc.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.