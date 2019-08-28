CooTek (Cayman Inc) Analysts See $0.01 EPS; PC Tel (PCTI)’s Sentiment Is 1

PC Tel Inc (PCTI) investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.36, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 18 institutional investors increased and started new holdings, while 18 cut down and sold their holdings in PC Tel Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 10.65 million shares, down from 10.91 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding PC Tel Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 15 Increased: 11 New Position: 7.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc Ma holds 1.3% of its portfolio in PCTEL, Inc. for 941,895 shares. Perritt Capital Management Inc owns 488,925 shares or 0.92% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Penbrook Management Llc has 0.36% invested in the company for 69,835 shares. The Florida-based Deprince Race & Zollo Inc has invested 0.2% in the stock. Awm Investment Company Inc., a New York-based fund reported 190,987 shares.

More notable recent PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for Pctel (PCTI) Stock – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) For Its Next Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “AT&T’s (T) Workforce on Strike, John Donovan to Hang Up Boots – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Stocks With Recent Price Strength to Enhance Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Has PC-Tel (PCTI) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

PCTEL, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company has market cap of $118.79 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Connected Solutions and RF Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Connected Solutions segment creates and delivers precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

It closed at $6.45 lastly. It is up 26.08% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTI News: 21/03/2018 – PC-Tel at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 15/03/2018 – PCTEL Reports $23.3 Million in Fourth Quarter Revenue; 27/04/2018 – PCTEL Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 15/03/2018 – PC-Tel 4Q EPS 19c; 16/03/2018 – RadioResource: PCTEL Announces Financial Results; 10/05/2018 – RadioResource: PCTEL Reports Financial Results; 15/03/2018 – PC-Tel 4Q Adj EPS 8c; 08/05/2018 – PCTEL Unveils 900 MHz MIMO Yagi Antennas for Utilities and Industrial IoT; 09/05/2018 – PC-Tel 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 06/03/2018 PCTEL Enhances Public Safety Testing Solution with Printable Reports