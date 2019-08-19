Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB) to pay $0.11 on Sep 27, 2019; Zoetis (ZTS) Has 1.18 Sentiment

Zoetis Inc (ZTS) investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 368 active investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 313 sold and decreased equity positions in Zoetis Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 414.06 million shares, down from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Zoetis Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 20 to 23 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 56 Reduced: 257 Increased: 274 New Position: 94.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) is expected to pay $0.11 on Sep 27, 2019. (NYSE:CTB) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.11 dividend. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co’s current price of $24.19 translates into 0.43% yield. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 3.29% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $24.19. About 308,006 shares traded. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) has declined 4.37% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CTB News: 30/04/2018 – Cooper Tire 1Q EPS 16c; 29/05/2018 – New Cooper Discoverer AT3™ Tire Line Displayed at The Tire Cologne May 29-June 1; 11/05/2018 – Cooper Tire Sets Five-Year Targets of 10%-14% Operating Profit Margin; 11/05/2018 – Cooper Tire Sets Five-Year Target of 14%-16% Return on Invested Capital; 30/04/2018 – Cooper Tire Expects to Generate Full-Yr Unit Volume Growth on Consolidated Basis Vs. 2017; 11/05/2018 – COOPER TIRE & RUBBER CO – DETAILED PLANS TO SUPPORT FIVE-YEAR MID-TERM TARGETS FOR ANNUAL UNIT VOLUME GROWTH IN LOW- TO MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 09/04/2018 – COOPER TIRE REPORTS PLANNED RETIREMENT OF CFO; 11/05/2018 – Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Outlines Strategic Plan at Investor Day; Provides Mid-Term Financial Targets; 21/05/2018 – Tread Wisely™, Cooper Tire’s Safety Program for Young Drivers, Kicks Off Collaboration with DoSomething.org for National; 07/05/2018 – Cooper Zeon RS3-G1™ Designated a Consumers Digest Best Buy

More notable recent Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Delighted With Zoetis Inc.’s (NYSE:ZTS) ROE Of 57%? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Zoetis Will Acquire Platinum Performance – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Zoetis to acquire Platinum Performance – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Zoetis Inc. – The Value And Price Relationship Appears Unhealthy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zoetis Inc. Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

The stock increased 1.37% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $125.37. About 1.21 million shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY EPS $2.77-EPS $2.93; 15/05/2018 – ANATARA IN DETACH LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS; 16/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Zoetis Inc. Rtgs Unaffected By Acq Plan; 19/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $85; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Net $352M; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Zoetis’ Acquisition Of Abaxis Is Credit Negative; 21/04/2018 – DJ Zoetis Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZTS); 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR ABOUT $2B

Cutter & Co Brokerage Inc. holds 10.67% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. for 372,925 shares. Banbury Partners Llc owns 221,678 shares or 6.45% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Harvest Capital Strategies Llc has 6.38% invested in the company for 45,000 shares. The Singapore-based Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Ltd has invested 6.13% in the stock. Blackhill Capital Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 335,766 shares.

Zoetis Inc. engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines and vaccines for livestock and companion animals in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $59.87 billion. It offers anti-infectives that prevent, kill, or slow the growth of bacteria, fungi, or protozoa; vaccines, which are biological preparations to prevent diseases of the respiratory, gastrointestinal, and reproductive tracts or induce a specific immune response; and parasiticides that prevent or eliminate external and internal parasites, such as fleas, ticks, and worms. It has a 44.3 P/E ratio. The firm also provides medicated feed additives that offer medicines to livestock; and other pharmaceutical products, including pain and sedation, oncology, antiemetic, allergy and dermatology, and reproductive products.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and markets replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $1.21 billion. The firm operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations divisions. It has a 17.75 P/E ratio. It makes and markets passenger car, light truck, motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread material; and distributes tires for racing, medium trucks, and motorcycles.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold Cooper Tire & Rubber Company shares while 56 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 48.28 million shares or 4.46% less from 50.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Natl Bank holds 0.01% or 53,971 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Ltd Com has invested 0% in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). Loomis Sayles And Lp has 322,512 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc has invested 1.66% in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). Voya Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 20,709 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Australia-based Amp Capital Invsts has invested 0% in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). Minnesota-based Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0% in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). Ameritas Inv Prtnrs, a Nebraska-based fund reported 4,233 shares. Fairpointe Limited Liability Company reported 1.67M shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 21,426 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Horrell Management has 31,167 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Frontier Mgmt Ltd accumulated 1.29 million shares. Fort Ltd Partnership reported 0% in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). Pinebridge Limited Partnership holds 0.04% or 60,715 shares. Huntington Financial Bank owns 1,100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Examining Cooper Tire & Rubber Companyâ€™s (NYSE:CTB) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Preview: Cooper Tire & Rubber – Benzinga” published on July 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Monday – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “8 Stocks To Watch For July 29, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “2020 Women on Boards Honors Cooper Tire For Female Representation on Company’s Board of Directors – Business Wire” with publication date: August 12, 2019.