Cooper Tire & Rubber (CTB) Shareholder Fairpointe Capital Has Cut Stake by $10.75 Million; Winslow Evans & Crocker Lowered Its Arista Networks (ANET) Position by $573,856

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc decreased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 66.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc sold 1,816 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 930 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $294,000, down from 2,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 10.32% or $28.1 during the last trading session, reaching $244.12. About 2.97 million shares traded or 183.77% up from the average. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud; 19/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 19/03/2018 Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Extends Arista Vein System High-Grade With lntercepts Including 2 Meters of 6.68 g/t Gold and 864 g/t Silver; 29/03/2018 – Arista Introduces New Platforms for Cloud and Enterprise Customers; 22/04/2018 – DJ Arista Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANET); 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Rev $472.5M; 07/05/2018 – Arista Introduces Cognitive Cloud Networking for the Campus; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Net $144.5M

Fairpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber (CTB) by 18.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc sold 370,667 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.71% . The institutional investor held 1.67 million shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.90M, down from 2.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Cooper Tire & Rubber for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.94% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $25.82. About 428,327 shares traded or 28.14% up from the average. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) has declined 4.37% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CTB News: 30/04/2018 – Cooper Tire Expects to Generate Full-Yr Unit Volume Growth on Consolidated Basis Vs. 2017; 11/05/2018 – Cooper Tire: Enhancing Focus on Fast-Growing Premium Product Lines; 04/05/2018 – Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Declares 185th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend; 11/05/2018 – Cooper Tire Expects Market Environment Will Stabilize in Future; 09/04/2018 – Cooper Tire: Jones to Remain in Her Current Role Until a Successor Is Named and Transition Is Completed; 30/04/2018 – Cooper Tire Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $200M-$220M; 11/05/2018 – Cooper Tire Sets Five-Year Targets of 10%-14% Operating Profit Margin; 30/04/2018 – Cooper Tire & Rubber Profit Falls Amid Difficult Industry Conditions; 09/04/2018 – Cooper Tire Announces Planned Retirement Of CFO; 11/05/2018 – Cooper Tire Sets Five-Year Target of 14%-16% Return on Invested Capital

