Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) and its competitors on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Rubber & Plastics companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0% of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.77% of all Rubber & Plastics’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Cooper Tire & Rubber Company has 0.8% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 13.89% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Cooper Tire & Rubber Company and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cooper Tire & Rubber Company 0.00% 6.50% 2.90% Industry Average 4.36% 16.30% 5.24%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Cooper Tire & Rubber Company and its rivals’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Cooper Tire & Rubber Company N/A 29 17.66 Industry Average 112.40M 2.58B 14.36

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently higher P/E ratio Cooper Tire & Rubber Company is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber Company and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cooper Tire & Rubber Company 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.50 1.25 2.47

With consensus price target of $29, Cooper Tire & Rubber Company has a potential upside of 14.67%. As a group, Rubber & Plastics companies have a potential upside of 87.47%. Given Cooper Tire & Rubber Company’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cooper Tire & Rubber Company is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cooper Tire & Rubber Company -14.32% -14.81% -8.71% -21.68% -4.37% -16.73% Industry Average 1.86% 1.77% 8.86% 18.32% 22.19% 22.19%

For the past year Cooper Tire & Rubber Company had bearish trend while Cooper Tire & Rubber Company’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Cooper Tire & Rubber Company’s peers Current Ratio is 2.14 and has 1.42 Quick Ratio. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cooper Tire & Rubber Company.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.66 shows that Cooper Tire & Rubber Company is 34.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Cooper Tire & Rubber Company’s rivals’ beta is 1.15 which is 15.20% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread material; and distributes tires for racing, medium trucks, and motorcycles. The company sells its products to independent tire dealers, wholesale distributors, regional and national retail tire chains, and other tire and automotive product retail chains, as well as original equipment manufacturers; and directly to end users through three owned retail stores. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Findlay, Ohio.