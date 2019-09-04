Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB) and Core Molding Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Contrasting side by side

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) and Core Molding Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) are two firms in the Rubber & Plastics that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cooper Tire & Rubber Company 29 0.41 N/A 1.52 17.66 Core Molding Technologies Inc. 7 0.18 N/A -1.18 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cooper Tire & Rubber Company and Core Molding Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) and Core Molding Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cooper Tire & Rubber Company 0.00% 6.5% 2.9% Core Molding Technologies Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -4.6%

Risk and Volatility

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company is 34.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.66. Core Molding Technologies Inc.’s 0.5 beta is the reason why it is 50.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, Core Molding Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Core Molding Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber Company and Core Molding Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cooper Tire & Rubber Company 0 0 1 3.00 Core Molding Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company’s upside potential currently stands at 26.58% and an $29 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cooper Tire & Rubber Company and Core Molding Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 60% respectively. About 0.8% of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 9.4% of Core Molding Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cooper Tire & Rubber Company -14.32% -14.81% -8.71% -21.68% -4.37% -16.73% Core Molding Technologies Inc. -2.21% -10.07% -12.04% -22.94% -49.66% -6.47%

For the past year Cooper Tire & Rubber Company was more bearish than Core Molding Technologies Inc.

Summary

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company beats Core Molding Technologies Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread material; and distributes tires for racing, medium trucks, and motorcycles. The company sells its products to independent tire dealers, wholesale distributors, regional and national retail tire chains, and other tire and automotive product retail chains, as well as original equipment manufacturers; and directly to end users through three owned retail stores. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Findlay, Ohio.