Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB) to pay $0.11 on Sep 27, 2019; Ranger Investment Management LP Has Lowered Its Lemaitre Vascular (LMAT) Position

Ranger Investment Management Lp decreased Lemaitre Vascular Inc. (LMAT) stake by 15.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ranger Investment Management Lp sold 112,308 shares as Lemaitre Vascular Inc. (LMAT)’s stock rose 13.17%. The Ranger Investment Management Lp holds 620,072 shares with $19.22 million value, down from 732,380 last quarter. Lemaitre Vascular Inc. now has $626.33 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.39% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $31.84. About 87,539 shares traded. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) has declined 4.14% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMAT News: 05/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Divests Itself of General Surgery Pdt Lines; 25/04/2018 – LEMAITRE VASCULAR INC SEES 2018 SHR $1.05 TO $1.13; 07/05/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 12/03/2018 lemaitre vascular, inc. | anastoclip gc closure system | K173323 | 03/08/2018 |; 25/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular 1Q EPS 19c; 04/05/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 25/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Sees 2Q EPS 41c-EPS 43c; 05/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Divests General Surgery Product Lines; 25/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Sees 2018 Sales $106M-$109M

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) is expected to pay $0.11 on Sep 27, 2019. (NYSE:CTB) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.11 dividend. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co’s current price of $23.85 translates into 0.44% yield. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.97% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $23.85. About 339,238 shares traded. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) has declined 4.37% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CTB News: 11/05/2018 – COOPER TIRE & RUBBER CO – DETAILED PLANS TO SUPPORT FIVE-YEAR MID-TERM TARGETS FOR RETURN ON INVESTED CAPITAL OF 14 PERCENT TO 16 PERCENT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTB); 10/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Social Finance, Cooper Tire & Rubber; 29/05/2018 – New Cooper Discoverer AT3™ Tire Line Displayed at The Tire Cologne May 29-June 1; 09/04/2018 – Cooper Tire: Jones to Remain in Her Current Role Until a Successor Is Named and Transition Is Completed; 30/04/2018 – COOPER TIRE SEES SECOND HALF OPER MARGIN 9%-11%; 30/04/2018 – Cooper Tire & Rubber Profit Falls Amid Difficult Industry Conditions; 11/05/2018 – COOPER TIRE & RUBBER CO – DETAILED PLANS TO SUPPORT FIVE-YEAR MID-TERM TARGETS FOR ANNUAL UNIT VOLUME GROWTH IN LOW- TO MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 09/04/2018 – COOPER TIRE REPORTS PLANNED RETIREMENT OF CFO; 11/05/2018 – Cooper Tire: Pursuing Joint Action Plan With Key Distributors

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and markets replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $1.20 billion. The firm operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations divisions. It has a 17.5 P/E ratio. It makes and markets passenger car, light truck, motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread material; and distributes tires for racing, medium trucks, and motorcycles.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold Cooper Tire & Rubber Company shares while 56 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 48.28 million shares or 4.46% less from 50.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 32,000 were reported by Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 374,061 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Company invested in 15,950 shares. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al stated it has 21,980 shares. 709,813 were reported by Invest Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Corporation. 26 are owned by Tci Wealth Advsr. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Co accumulated 0.12% or 71,889 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 33,997 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board stated it has 0.01% in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). Charles Schwab Inv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) for 389,810 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Lc owns 8,320 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Stifel Corporation invested in 8,368 shares. Ghp Invest Advsrs has invested 0.14% in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). Lsv Asset holds 0.12% or 2.50 million shares in its portfolio. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 344,344 shares.

Analysts await LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.21 per share. LMAT’s profit will be $4.13 million for 37.90 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.70% negative EPS growth.

Ranger Investment Management Lp increased Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) stake by 6,665 shares to 86,517 valued at $6.10M in 2019Q1. It also upped Goosehead Insurance Inc. stake by 395,327 shares and now owns 626,928 shares. Wns(Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) was raised too.