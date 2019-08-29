Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB) to pay $0.11 on Sep 27, 2019; M Holdings Securities Has Lifted Apple (AAPL) Holding By $732,753

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) is expected to pay $0.11 on Sep 27, 2019. (NYSE:CTB) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.11 dividend. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co’s current price of $23.26 translates into 0.45% yield. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $23.26. About 325,918 shares traded. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) has declined 4.37% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CTB News: 09/04/2018 – COOPER TIRE & RUBBER CO – JONES WILL REMAIN IN HER CURRENT ROLE UNTIL SUCCESSOR IS NAMED; 11/05/2018 – Cooper Tire Sets Five-Year Targets of 10%-14% Operating Profit Margin; 30/04/2018 – Cooper Tire Expects Industry Demand to Improve in Back Half of Year; 11/05/2018 – COOPER TIRE & RUBBER CO – DETAILED PLANS TO SUPPORT FIVE-YEAR MID-TERM TARGETS FOR RETURN ON INVESTED CAPITAL OF 14 PERCENT TO 16 PERCENT; 10/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Social Finance, Cooper Tire & Rubber; 30/04/2018 – Cooper Tire Expects to Generate Full-Yr Unit Volume Growth on Consolidated Basis Vs. 2017; 16/05/2018 – Coopertire.com Earns Best Manufacturing Website Award in Internet Advertising Competition; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTB); 11/05/2018 – Cooper Tire Expects Market Environment Will Stabilize in Future; 30/04/2018 – COOPER TIRE SEES SECOND HALF OPER MARGIN 9%-11%

M Holdings Securities Inc increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 6.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. M Holdings Securities Inc acquired 3,877 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The M Holdings Securities Inc holds 66,570 shares with $12.65 million value, up from 62,693 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $928.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $205.53. About 15.96 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/04/2018 – Apple offers battery replacement for some MacBooks after flaws reported; 05/03/2018 – Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds; 03/04/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple prepping Micro-LED displays for Apple Watch and Smartglasses for 2019; 09/04/2018 – Apple says it’s now powered by 100 percent renewable energy worldwide. via @verge; 02/05/2018 – Cramer applauds Apple’s emerging razor-razorblade model: This could be ‘huge’; 03/05/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. announces the partnering with Champagne Beverage Co, Inc. of Madisonville, LA, a member of the AB; 07/03/2018 – An activist investor is balking at the plan; 10/05/2018 – New Credit Card to Carry Apple Pay Brand; 04/05/2018 – Apple closes at record high, nabs best week since 2011; 12/03/2018 – CORRECT: APPLE’S CUE SUGGESTS CO. WON’T BUY NETFLIX

M Holdings Securities Inc decreased Ishares Tr (LQD) stake by 3,799 shares to 5,783 valued at $688,000 in 2019Q1.

Among 27 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Apple has $25000 highest and $140 lowest target. $216.59’s average target is 5.38% above currents $205.53 stock price. Apple had 71 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Wednesday, July 31. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, May 1, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $20200 target in Tuesday, June 4 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Monness on Friday, March 22. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, July 31. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, May 23 report. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Hold” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, March 19.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and markets replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $1.17 billion. The firm operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations divisions. It has a 17.07 P/E ratio. It makes and markets passenger car, light truck, motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread material; and distributes tires for racing, medium trucks, and motorcycles.