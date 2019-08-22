Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB) to pay $0.11 on Sep 27, 2019; Luxor Capital Group LP Raised Ally Finl (ALLY) Stake By $34.12 Million

Luxor Capital Group Lp increased Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) stake by 45.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Luxor Capital Group Lp acquired 1.26M shares as Ally Finl Inc (ALLY)’s stock rose 10.70%. The Luxor Capital Group Lp holds 4.04 million shares with $111.12M value, up from 2.78 million last quarter. Ally Finl Inc now has $12.15 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $31.13. About 2.28M shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 27/03/2018 – CrowdfundInsider: Ally Financial Set to Open New Innovation Hub in North Carolina; 25/05/2018 – Ally Financial at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 12; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC QTRLY CORE ROTCE 10.6 PCT VS 8.2 PCT; 29/05/2018 – Ally Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Announces Agreement with Ally’s SmartAuction; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Net Financing Rev $1.05 Billion; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 66C; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Net Financing Revenue Up 3%-6%, Ex-Core OID; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN OF 2.64%, UP 4 BPS YOY

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) is expected to pay $0.11 on Sep 27, 2019. (NYSE:CTB) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.11 dividend. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co’s current price of $24.07 translates into 0.44% yield. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $24.07. About 236,108 shares traded. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) has declined 4.37% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CTB News: 11/05/2018 – Cooper Tire Sets Five-Year Targets of 10%-14% Operating Profit Margin; 09/04/2018 – Cooper Tire Announces Planned Retirement Of CFO; 09/04/2018 – Cooper Tire: Jones to Remain in Her Current Role Until a Successor Is Named and Transition Is Completed; 30/05/2018 – Cooper Tire Awards Annual Roy V. Armes Scholarship, Centennial Scholarships; 11/05/2018 – Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Outlines Strategic Plan at Investor Day; Provides Mid-Term Financial Targets; 29/05/2018 – New Cooper Discoverer AT3™ Tire Line Displayed at The Tire Cologne May 29-June 1; 11/05/2018 – Cooper Tire: Financial Plans Include Mid-Term Growth in Volume, Operating Profit; 09/04/2018 – COOPER TIRE REPORTS PLANNED RETIREMENT OF CFO; 11/05/2018 – Cooper Tire: Accelerating Cadence of New Product Introductions; 09/04/2018 – COOPER TIRE & RUBBER CO – GINGER JONES, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT & CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER TO RETIRE LATER THIS YEAR

Luxor Capital Group Lp decreased Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (Call) (NASDAQ:GLNG) stake by 523,500 shares to 1.33M valued at $27.98M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) stake by 98,000 shares and now owns 102,000 shares. Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ally Financial has $3400 highest and $32 lowest target. $33’s average target is 6.01% above currents $31.13 stock price. Ally Financial had 4 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Friday, July 19 with “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ALLY in report on Monday, April 22 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold Cooper Tire & Rubber Company shares while 56 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 48.28 million shares or 4.46% less from 50.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Aus, a Australia-based fund reported 13,700 shares. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0.01% or 769,399 shares in its portfolio. 26 are owned by Tci Wealth Advisors. Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). Aperio Grp Limited Liability Corporation reported 25,765 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 29,912 shares. Hsbc Public Limited reported 0% stake. Parkside National Bank has invested 0% in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). Personal Cap Advsr invested 0% of its portfolio in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). Euclidean Tech Ltd Liability Corporation owns 71,320 shares or 1.98% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl, Minnesota-based fund reported 606,374 shares. 208,932 are held by Gamco Et Al. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability holds 7,003 shares. Element Capital Ltd accumulated 9,399 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Deprince Race And Zollo Inc owns 1.66% invested in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) for 2.03M shares.