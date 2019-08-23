Cooper Tire & Rubber (CTB) Share Value Declined While Foundry Partners Lowered Position by $303,833; Fpr Partners Has Raised Its Position in Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) as Stock Value Declined

Foundry Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber (CTB) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc sold 10,477 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.71% . The institutional investor held 278,689 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.33M, down from 289,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Cooper Tire & Rubber for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $24.11. About 210,946 shares traded. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) has declined 4.37% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CTB News: 30/04/2018 – Cooper Tire Expects to Generate Full-Yr Unit Volume Growth on Consolidated Basis Vs. 2017; 30/04/2018 – COOPER TIRE SEES SECOND HALF OPER MARGIN 9%-11%; 10/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Social Finance, Cooper Tire & Rubber; 11/05/2018 – COOPER TIRE & RUBBER CO – DETAILED PLANS TO SUPPORT FIVE-YEAR MID-TERM TARGETS FOR ANNUAL UNIT VOLUME GROWTH IN LOW- TO MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 16/05/2018 – Coopertire.com Earns Best Manufacturing Website Award in Internet Advertising Competition; 11/05/2018 – Cooper Tire Expects Market Environment Will Stabilize in Future; 30/04/2018 – Cooper Tire Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $200M-$220M; 09/04/2018 – Cooper Tire: Jones to Remain in Her Current Role Until a Successor Is Named and Transition Is Completed; 09/04/2018 – Cooper Tire CFO Ginger Jones to Retire as a Full-Time Executive Later This Year; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTB)

Fpr Partners Llc increased its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) by 40.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fpr Partners Llc bought 7.08 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.80% . The hedge fund held 24.64M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $272.48 million, up from 17.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fpr Partners Llc who had been investing in Grupo Televisa Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $7.67. About 1.22M shares traded. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has declined 52.54% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TV News: 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA TO DECIDE ON CABLE UNIT SPIN OFF THIS YR: ANGOITIA; 05/03/2018 Mexico’s Televisa hires new executive as part of content overhaul; 01/05/2018 – Grupo Televisa files Form 20-F and its Annual Report and Provides Information Related to its Shareholders Meetings; 27/04/2018 – Mexico’s Televisa says considering cable division spin-off; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA HAS REDUCED HEADCOUNT IN FINANCE, ADMIN UNITS BY 10%; 27/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV); 14/03/2018 – Netflix is reportedly planning to make a weekly TV news show to rival CBS’ ’60 Minutes’; 07/05/2018 – TELEVISA SAB TLVACPO.MX : SANTANDER CUTS YEAR END 2018 TARGET PRICE TO M$77 FROM M$84; 30/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders an; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 4, 2018

Fpr Partners Llc, which manages about $3.41 billion and $4.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 386,460 shares to 7.03 million shares, valued at $268.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arch Cap Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 63,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17.54 million shares, and cut its stake in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold CTB shares while 56 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 48.28 million shares or 4.46% less from 50.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 5,809 shares. Tci Wealth has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). Tower Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 4,452 shares. 12,586 were reported by Piedmont Invest Advisors Incorporated. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 11,752 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). Aperio Group Inc Ltd owns 25,765 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Lp reported 532,703 shares stake. First Mercantile stated it has 3,930 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Service Automobile Association holds 0.01% or 194,781 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 374,061 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Loomis Sayles Com Lp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). Arizona State Retirement System reported 77,241 shares. Comerica Bancorporation owns 53,971 shares. Sei Investments has 9,982 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Foundry Partners Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $2.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 58,897 shares to 321,335 shares, valued at $16.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global Brass & Copper Hold (NYSE:BRSS) by 66,735 shares in the quarter, for a total of 350,661 shares, and has risen its stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP).

