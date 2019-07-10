Cooper Tire & Rubber (CTB) Shareholder Ajo LP Has Lowered Its Holding; Coty (COTY) Holder Poplar Forest Capital Decreased Its Holding by $9.86 Million

Poplar Forest Capital Llc decreased its stake in Coty Inc (COTY) by 40.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc sold 896,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.31M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.12M, down from 2.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Coty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.32. About 583,219 shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 6.08% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 21/03/2018 – COTY TO OFFER SR UNSECURED NOTES; 29/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Coty Inc Rtgs Unchanged By Tranche Changes; 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Loss/Shr 10c; 15/05/2018 – DYNAMO REDUCED PX, COTY, KHC, BUD, MELI IN 1Q: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Coty To Offer Up to $2 B Aggregate Principal Amount of U.S. Dollar Denominated and Euro Denominated Senior Unsecured Notes in Four Series; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC COTY.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.125/SHR; 07/05/2018 – Coty Inc expected to post earnings of 12 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 21/03/2018 – COTY TO OFFER UP TO $2B SR UNSECURED NOTES; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC QTRLY SHR LOSS DILUTED – REPORTED $0.10; 18/04/2018 – Coty Inc. to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results on May 9, 2018

Ajo Lp decreased its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber (CTB) by 14.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp sold 18,259 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 104,048 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11M, down from 122,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Cooper Tire & Rubber for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $30.26. About 20,077 shares traded. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) has risen 16.74% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CTB News: 30/04/2018 – Cooper Tire Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $200M-$220M; 30/04/2018 – COOPER TIRE SEES SECOND HALF OPER MARGIN 9%-11%; 30/04/2018 – Cooper Tire Expects to Generate Full-Yr Unit Volume Growth on Consolidated Basis Vs. 2017; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Cooper Tire; 30/04/2018 – Cooper Tire & Rubber Profit Falls Amid Difficult Industry Conditions; 07/05/2018 – Cooper Zeon RS3-G1™ Designated a Consumers Digest Best Buy; 21/05/2018 – Tread Wisely™, Cooper Tire’s Safety Program for Young Drivers, Kicks Off Collaboration with DoSomething.org for National; 09/04/2018 – COOPER TIRE REPORTS PLANNED RETIREMENT OF CFO; 10/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Social Finance, Cooper Tire & Rubber; 11/05/2018 – Cooper Tire: Financial Plans Include Mid-Term Growth in Volume, Operating Profit

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold CTB shares while 56 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 48.28 million shares or 4.46% less from 50.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49 billion and $19.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equity Lifestyle Prp (NYSE:ELS) by 27,231 shares to 55,922 shares, valued at $6.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) by 45,058 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,310 shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA).

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26 million and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dxc Technology Co by 554,818 shares to 908,310 shares, valued at $58.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 377,922 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Since May 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $12.40 million activity.

Analysts await Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, up 14.29% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.14 per share. COTY’s profit will be $120.23M for 17.69 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Coty Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.08% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.54, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 40 investors sold COTY shares while 104 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 542.20 million shares or 11.59% more from 485.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.