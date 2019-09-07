Cooper Tire & Rubber (CTB) Shareholder Fairpointe Capital Lowered Position by $10.75 Million; As Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Stock Rose, Shareholder Polaris Venture Management Company Has Cut Position by $5.96 Million

Fairpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber (CTB) by 18.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc sold 370,667 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.71% . The institutional investor held 1.67M shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.90 million, down from 2.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Cooper Tire & Rubber for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $24.2. About 428,336 shares traded or 23.92% up from the average. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) has declined 4.37% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CTB News: 11/05/2018 – Cooper Tire: Enhancing Focus on Fast-Growing Premium Product Lines; 24/04/2018 – Cooper’s New Mastercraft Avenger M8™ Offers Quiet, Comfortable Ultra High Performance Ride; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Cooper Tire; 30/04/2018 – Cooper Tire 1Q EPS 16c; 11/05/2018 – Cooper Tire & Rubber Co Outlines Strategic Plan at Investor Day; Provides Mid-Term Fincl Targets; 04/05/2018 – Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Declares 185th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend; 11/05/2018 – Cooper Tire Sets Five-Year Target of 14%-16% Return on Invested Capital; 11/05/2018 – COOPER TIRE & RUBBER CO – DETAILED PLANS TO SUPPORT FIVE-YEAR MID-TERM TARGETS FOR ANNUAL UNIT VOLUME GROWTH IN LOW- TO MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 11/05/2018 – Cooper Tire: Accelerating Cadence of New Product Introductions; 11/05/2018 – Cooper Tire: Pursuing Joint Action Plan With Key Distributors

Polaris Venture Management Company decreased its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) by 19.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Venture Management Company sold 350,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.11% . The institutional investor held 1.47M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.88M, down from 1.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Venture Management Company who had been investing in Fate Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $17.88. About 1.05M shares traded or 40.94% up from the average. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has risen 152.00% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 152.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FATE News: 29/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Announces Initial Clinical Data of FATE-NK100 for Recurrent Ovarian Cancer; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC – NO EVENTS OF CANCER RELAPSE HAVE OCCURRED WITH PROTMUNE IN PHASE 1 STAGE OF PROTECT; 03/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics to Webcast Conference Call Reporting First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 23/04/2018 – DJ Fate Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FATE); 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : H. C. WAINWRIGHT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12; 16/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Expand Scope of License Agreement to include Gene-edited T-cell lmmunotherapies; 16/04/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Announces Off-the-Shelf CAR T-cell Cancer Immunotherapy to be Featured at 2018 AACR Annual Meeting Press Prog; 30/04/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 10/05/2018 – Invus Public Equities Advisors Buys 1.6% of Fate Therapeutics; 29/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Announces Initial Clinical Data of FATE-NK100 for Recurrent Ovarian Cancer at the Innate Killer Summit 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold CTB shares while 56 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 48.28 million shares or 4.46% less from 50.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Invest Lc holds 104,045 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0% stake. 38,248 were reported by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% of its portfolio in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). Ls Limited Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). Citigroup invested in 29,391 shares or 0% of the stock. Brandes Investment Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) for 8,722 shares. Enterprise Financial Services, a Missouri-based fund reported 56 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 129,720 shares. Cwm Ltd Llc has 50 shares. Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.03% in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Com, Ohio-based fund reported 78,158 shares. Fil Limited holds 0% or 13 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 0.05% in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) or 4.20M shares.

More notable recent Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cooper Tire & Rubber Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Flat; Mylan To Combine With Pfizer’s Upjohn Division – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Best Auto-Industry Stock Buy? Cooper Tire – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Days To Buy Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) Before The Ex-Dividend Date – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Fairpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $7.00 billion and $3.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Technipfmc by 637,004 shares to 1.93M shares, valued at $45.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Donaldson Inc (NYSE:DCI) by 67,523 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP).

More notable recent Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Take Five: The last of the summer wine – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Factors Likely to Decide AMD’s Fate This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” published on April 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After election threat, British lawmakers begin no-deal Brexit showdown – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Factors Likely to Decide JD.com’s (JD) Fate in Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nektar downgraded on concerns with durability of treatment effect for NKTR-214 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 11 investors sold FATE shares while 39 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 55.48 million shares or 3.48% more from 53.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, James Inv Research has 0% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Moreover, Price T Rowe Md has 0% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Redmile Limited Com holds 5.36% of its portfolio in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 10.36 million shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has 0% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Eam Invsts Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.31% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Partner Fund Mgmt LP holds 0.5% or 1.28 million shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 2,934 shares. California-based Charles Schwab Investment Management has invested 0% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). California State Teachers Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 93,549 shares. First Mercantile Trust Company reported 0.06% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 25,112 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) or 42,943 shares. Northern Tru holds 0% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) or 749,372 shares. Weiss Multi reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). First Republic Invest Management accumulated 37,632 shares.

Analysts await Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.35 EPS, down 12.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-0.36 actual EPS reported by Fate Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% EPS growth.