Cooper Std Hldgs (CPS) Stock Value Rose While Trellus Management Company Upped Stake by $462,760; As Usa Technologies (USAT) Market Valuation Rose, P-A-W Capital Has Boosted Its Stake by $560,000

P-A-W Capital Corp increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 77.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.08% . The hedge fund held 320,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $429.01 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.32% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $7.15. About 1.08M shares traded or 43.95% up from the average. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.44% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.44% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in USA Technologies; 21/04/2018 – DJ USA Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USAT); 02/04/2018 – USA Technologies Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Year Strategic Alliance Agreement; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies Sees FY Rev $138M-$142M; 25/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering Generating Gross Proceeds of $75.7 Million; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q EPS 2c; 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Yr Strategic Alliance Agreement; 07/03/2018 Canteen Donates USAT Sweepstakes Grand Prize TESLA to Charities; 22/03/2018 – USA Technologies Showcasing Integrated Enterprise Software and Digital Payments Platform at the NAMA Show 2018

Trellus Management Company Llc increased its stake in Cooper Std Hldgs Inc (CPS) by 67.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trellus Management Company Llc bought 10,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, up from 14,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trellus Management Company Llc who had been investing in Cooper Std Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $642.03 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $39.65. About 172,975 shares traded. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) has declined 62.97% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CPS News: 14/05/2018 – COOPER STANDARD EXPANDS PRODUCT OFFERINGS WITH LS MTRON BUY; 26/03/2018 Cooper-Standard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Cooper Standard to Host Conference Call on May 2 to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings 1Q Adj EPS $3.45; 10/04/2018 – Cooper Standard’s Fortrex™ Material Innovation Wins 2018 Automotive News PACE Award; 01/05/2018 – COOPER-STANDARD 1Q REV. $967.4M, EST. $901.0M; 11/04/2018 – Bianchi Public Relations Named to O’Dwyer’s Top PR Firms in Midwest and Technology & Industrial Sectors in Nation for 2018; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings 1Q Net $57.4M; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings: 1Q Net New Business Awards $140M; 03/05/2018 – COOPER-STANDARD TO Ba3 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marchex Inc (NASDAQ:MCHX) by 199,695 shares to 1.03 million shares, valued at $4.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ:ATTU) by 35,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc.