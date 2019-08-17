Cooper Std Hldgs (CPS) Stake Raised by Zeke Capital Advisors Llc; Mbia (MBI) Shareholder Whitebox Advisors Cut Its Position by $19.56 Million

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mbia Inc (MBI) by 92.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 2.17M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.57% . The hedge fund held 167,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, down from 2.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mbia Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $834.17M market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $9.25. About 500,849 shares traded. MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) has declined 3.32% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MBI News: 09/05/2018 – MBIA Book Value/Share $13.97 at March 31; 04/05/2018 – MBIA Inc. Investor Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Financial Results Scheduled for Thursday, May 10 at 8:00 A.M; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 69c; 25/04/2018 – MBIA Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – MBIA Gives Lynn Tilton 15 Months to Pay Zohar Debt in Bankruptcy; 07/05/2018 – MBIA HOLDERS BACK ADOPTION OF AMENDMENT TO BY-LAW; 20/04/2018 – DJ MBIA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBI); 30/04/2018 – The Zohar Funds, Lynn Tilton, MBIA, and the Zohar III Noteholders Announce Resolution to Stay Litigation, Refinance and Monetiz; 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME $31 MLN VS $52 MLN; 21/05/2018 – LYNN TILTON AND MBIA WIN COURT APPROVAL OF ZOHAR SETTLEMENT

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cooper Std Hldgs Inc (CPS) by 216.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc bought 9,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The hedge fund held 13,924 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $654,000, up from 4,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cooper Std Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $565.87 million market cap company. The stock increased 6.25% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $33.48. About 177,643 shares traded. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) has declined 62.97% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CPS News: 26/03/2018 – Cooper Standard’s Medina Named a 2018 STEP Ahead Award Honoree; 14/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Expands Product Offerings with LS Mtron Acquisition; 11/04/2018 – Bianchi Public Relations Named to O’Dwyer’s Top PR Firms in Midwest and Technology & Industrial Sectors in Nation for 2018; 14/05/2018 – COOPER STANDARD EXPANDS PRODUCT OFFERINGS WITH LS MTRON BUY; 23/04/2018 – Cooper Standard to Host Conference Call on May 2 to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings 1Q Adj EPS $3.45; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings: 1Q Net New Business Awards $140M; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings Backs FY Sales $3.55B-$3.6B; 25/04/2018 – GM Recognizes Cooper Standard for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPS)

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) by 3.75M shares to 5.35 million shares, valued at $1.51B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oi S A by 2.60 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.65M shares, and has risen its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 14 investors sold MBI shares while 48 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 6.78% less from 75.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 0% stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Prudential Financial Inc reported 12,690 shares. Wagner Bowman holds 22,150 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp invested in 0.01% or 428,331 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated reported 0% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Brandywine Mgmt Limited Co has 0.02% invested in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) for 279,436 shares. Quantbot Techs Lp accumulated 4,130 shares or 0% of the stock. London Of Virginia reported 0.32% of its portfolio in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Price T Rowe Associates Md stated it has 0% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Bancorp Of New York Mellon Corporation invested 0% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Hsbc Public Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) for 25,564 shares. North Star Asset Management stated it has 0.05% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). 4,752 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). First Manhattan reported 0% stake.

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 7,907 shares to 103,367 shares, valued at $10.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) by 10,334 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,860 shares, and cut its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA).