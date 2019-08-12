Cooper Std Hldgs (CPS) Shareholder Trellus Management Company Has Increased Its Position by $462,760 as Shares Rose; As Mcgrath Rentcorp (MGRC) Shares Rose, Credit Agricole S A Decreased by $560,000 Its Position

Trellus Management Company Llc increased its stake in Cooper Std Hldgs Inc (CPS) by 67.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trellus Management Company Llc bought 10,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, up from 14,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trellus Management Company Llc who had been investing in Cooper Std Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $639.56 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.59% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $37.84. About 134,980 shares traded. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) has declined 62.97% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CPS News: 14/05/2018 – COOPER STANDARD EXPANDS PRODUCT OFFERINGS WITH LS MTRON BUY; 25/04/2018 – GM Recognizes Cooper Standard for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 11/04/2018 – Bianchi Public Relations Named to O’Dwyer’s Top PR Firms in Midwest and Technology & Industrial Sectors in Nation for 2018; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings 1Q Net $57.4M; 26/03/2018 Cooper-Standard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Cooper-Standard’s Ratings, Cfr At Ba3; 01/05/2018 – COOPER-STANDARD SEES FY REV. $3.55B TO $3.60B, EST. $3.62B; 01/05/2018 – COOPER-STANDARD 1Q REV. $967.4M, EST. $901.0M; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings Backs Previous Guidance for Full Yr 2018; 23/04/2018 – Cooper Standard to Host Conference Call on May 2 to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Credit Agricole S A decreased its stake in Mcgrath Rentcorp (MGRC) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.76% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26M, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Mcgrath Rentcorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $65.42. About 54,929 shares traded. McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) has risen 17.05% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MGRC News: 01/05/2018 – McGrath RentCorp 1Q Rev $105.1M; 02/04/2018 – McGrath RentCorp Sets First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Date and Time; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH SEES 2018 OPER PROFIT UP 11%-15%, SAW UP 8%-12%; 29/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Net Element, McGrath RentCorp, AvalonBay Communities, American Tower Corporation (REIT), Earthstone Energ; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENT 1Q REV. $105.1M; 01/05/2018 – McGrath RentCorp 1Q EPS 59c; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENTCORP BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK; 08/03/2018 McGrath Rent Access Event Scheduled By Noble Capital Markets; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on McGrath RentCorp, Universal Forest Products, Venator Materials, Armada Hoffler Prop; 19/04/2018 – DJ McGrath RentCorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGRC)

More notable recent McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “McGrath RentCorp Names Joseph Hanna as President and Chief Executive Officer and Elevates Keith Pratt to Executive Vice President – GlobeNewswire” on February 27, 2017, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “McGrath RentCorp to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell and Celebrate Its 40th Anniversary – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “McGrath (MGRC) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “McGrath RentCorp Sets Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Date and Time – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: IMGN, FSLR, APC – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

