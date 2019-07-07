Cooper Std Hldgs (CPS) Share Price Declined While Rothschild Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding; Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) Share Price Rose While Oakmont Partners Has Decreased by $495,708 Its Stake

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 45.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 41,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,002 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $602,000, down from 90,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $439.49 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.76. About 59,175 shares traded. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has risen 7.01% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.58% the S&P500.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cooper Std Hldgs Inc (CPS) by 56.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc sold 191,084 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 144,476 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.79M, down from 335,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cooper Std Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $796.57M market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $45.46. About 95,157 shares traded. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) has declined 61.44% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CPS News: 23/04/2018 – Cooper Standard to Host Conference Call on May 2 to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 01/05/2018 – COOPER-STANDARD 1Q REV. $967.4M, EST. $901.0M; 13/04/2018 – Cooper Standard Issues 2017 Corporate Responsibility Report; 03/05/2018 – COOPER-STANDARD TO Ba3 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/03/2018 Cooper-Standard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Cooper-Standard’s Ratings, Cfr At Ba3; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings: 1Q Net New Business Awards $140M; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings 1Q EPS $3.07; 29/05/2018 – Cooper-Standard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings Backs FY Sales $3.55B-$3.6B

Analysts await Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, down 58.03% or $1.59 from last year’s $2.74 per share. CPS’s profit will be $20.15M for 9.88 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 71.64% EPS growth.

