Cooper Std Hldgs (CPS) Holding Increased by Levin Capital Strategies Lp; Hbk Investments LP Stake In Chevron New (CVX) Was Upped

Hbk Investments LP increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 277.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP bought 8,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The hedge fund held 11,693 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46M, up from 3,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $124.32. About 10.52 million shares traded or 87.67% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS $18 BLN TO $20 BLN ANNUAL INVESTMENT RANGE PROJECTED THROUGH 2020; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON UPS PRODUCTION GROWTH FORECAST TO 2-3%/YR THROUGH 2022; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES CAPITAL SPEND OF $18B-20B IN 2019-2020; 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/23/2018 06:54 PM; 18/04/2018 – Chevron Employees Arrested as Venezuela Clampdown Escalates; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 04:52 PM; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OIL MAJORS OPERATING IN BOTH OPEC COUNTRIES AND U.S. SHALE FIELDS SHOULD ‘TAKE SOME RESPONSIBILITIES’ IN TERMS OF OIL PRICE STABILITY -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B-$20B Annual Investment Range Through 2020; 19/04/2018 – Oil major Total will not give up on Venezuela, says Total CEO; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – TENGIZ GROWTH PROJECT IN KAZAKHSTAN IS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FIRST PRODUCTION IN 2022

Levin Capital Strategies Lp increased its stake in Cooper Std Hldgs Inc (CPS) by 79.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp bought 95,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The hedge fund held 214,458 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.83M, up from 119,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Cooper Std Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $712.80 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.55% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $42.58. About 518,106 shares traded or 147.30% up from the average. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) has declined 62.97% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CPS News: 23/04/2018 – Cooper Standard to Host Conference Call on May 2 to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 14/05/2018 – COOPER STANDARD EXPANDS PRODUCT OFFERINGS WITH LS MTRON BUY; 13/04/2018 – Cooper Standard Issues 2017 Corporate Responsibility Report; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings Backs Previous Guidance for Full Yr 2018; 01/05/2018 – COOPER-STANDARD 1Q ADJ EPS $3.45, EST. $2.91; 10/04/2018 – Cooper Standard’s Fortrex™ Material Innovation Wins 2018 Automotive News PACE Award; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings: 1Q Net New Business Awards $140M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPS); 29/05/2018 – Cooper-Standard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings 1Q EPS $3.07

More notable recent Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cooper-Standard Deserves A Second Look – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.â€™s (NYSE:CPS) Return On Capital Employed Might Be A Concern – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Caution reigns in auto supplier sector – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Has Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:CPS) Earnings Momentum Changed Recently? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why HEXO, Savara, and Cooper-Standard Holdings Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28B and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 63,389 shares to 355,323 shares, valued at $18.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novagold Res Inc (NYSEMKT:NG) by 281,865 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.75M shares, and cut its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold CPS shares while 37 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 16.82 million shares or 1.57% more from 16.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Inv Prns accumulated 0% or 1,470 shares. Macquarie Group Inc Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 6,691 shares. Comerica Natl Bank has invested 0.01% in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). Manufacturers Life Ins Co The owns 10,360 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). Legal And General Group Public Limited Com invested in 48,462 shares. 328,838 were accumulated by Schroder Inv Gru. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 22,708 shares. Geode Ltd Com reported 204,959 shares. Meeder Asset owns 0% invested in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) for 49 shares. Fmr Ltd reported 10,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lsv Asset owns 912,878 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 5,439 shares in its portfolio. Capital Fund Management Sa holds 0% or 5,600 shares in its portfolio.

Hbk Investments L P, which manages about $18.41 billion and $5.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bilibili Inc by 301,411 shares to 22,046 shares, valued at $359,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (NYSE:AU) by 317,127 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,273 shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron Corp.: Dealing With Cyclicality – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Shale Game Is A Scale Game, Chevron – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Who Has Been Selling Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Income Investors Should Know That Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.