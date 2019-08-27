Cooper Std Hldgs (CPS) Holding Boosted by Trellus Management Company Llc; Swiss National Bank Increased Stake in Las Vegas Sands (LVS) by $1.60 Million as Share Value Declined

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 2.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank bought 26,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The institutional investor held 1.31 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.76M, up from 1.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $54.38. About 639,719 shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500.

Trellus Management Company Llc increased its stake in Cooper Std Hldgs Inc (CPS) by 67.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trellus Management Company Llc bought 10,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, up from 14,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trellus Management Company Llc who had been investing in Cooper Std Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $569.67 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $33.71. About 16,957 shares traded. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) has declined 62.97% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CPS News: 23/04/2018 – Cooper Standard to Host Conference Call on May 2 to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 01/05/2018 – COOPER-STANDARD 1Q ADJ EPS $3.45, EST. $2.91; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPS); 10/04/2018 – Cooper Standard’s Fortrex™ Material Innovation Wins 2018 Automotive News PACE Award; 26/03/2018 – Cooper Standard’s Medina Named a 2018 STEP Ahead Award Honoree; 14/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Expands Product Offerings with LS Mtron Acquisition; 13/04/2018 – Cooper Standard Issues 2017 Corporate Responsibility Report; 03/05/2018 – COOPER-STANDARD TO Ba3 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Cooper-Standard’s Ratings, Cfr At Ba3; 14/05/2018 – COOPER STANDARD EXPANDS PRODUCT OFFERINGS WITH LS MTRON BUY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CPS shares while 43 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 16.56 million shares or 1.74% less from 16.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 5,456 shares. Loews Corp has 0% invested in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). Meeder Asset holds 582 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 7,160 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 12,000 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 21,960 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Amer Group reported 13,214 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Limited Com accumulated 92,442 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management invested in 0.01% or 209,702 shares. Bank & Trust Of America Corp De reported 0% in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). 80,542 were reported by D E Shaw And Incorporated. Moreover, Deutsche Bancshares Ag has 0% invested in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) for 92,203 shares. Moreover, Pathstone Family Office Lc has 0% invested in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). Rbf Ltd Llc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). Legal And General Public Limited has 0% invested in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS).

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $91.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 25,700 shares to 5.62M shares, valued at $182.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 383,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.35M shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold LVS shares while 150 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 267.43 million shares or 0.96% less from 270.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Hanson Mcclain holds 325 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Midwest Bankshares Tru Division invested in 7,012 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Roosevelt Investment Grp owns 3,557 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Gateway Invest Advisers Lc owns 94,064 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 710 shares. California-based Whittier Tru Communication has invested 0% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Hennessy Advsrs Inc accumulated 128,000 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 197,511 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation, a Ohio-based fund reported 7,590 shares. Etrade Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 6,583 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 140,119 shares. Aviva Public Limited holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 421,733 shares. Prudential Public Limited Com stated it has 0.63% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). 218,278 were accumulated by Amp Cap.