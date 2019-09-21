Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Lydall Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) and Lydall Inc. (NYSE:LDL). The two are both Auto Parts companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. 46 0.21 N/A 2.20 22.45 Lydall Inc. 22 0.51 N/A 1.64 14.36

Table 1 demonstrates Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. and Lydall Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Lydall Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Lydall Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. and Lydall Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. 0.00% 5.6% 1.8% Lydall Inc. 0.00% 7.5% 3.4%

Volatility and Risk

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.’s 1.58 beta indicates that its volatility is 58.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Lydall Inc.’s 89.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.89 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. are 1.4 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor Lydall Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Lydall Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. and Lydall Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. 1 0 1 2.50 Lydall Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 8.03% for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. with consensus target price of $46.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. and Lydall Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.6% and 90.3% respectively. Insiders owned 1.4% of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.2% of Lydall Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. -1.57% 8.84% 1.71% -34.54% -62.97% -20.35% Lydall Inc. 15.23% 15.86% 7.27% -10.33% -48.25% 16.2%

For the past year Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has -20.35% weaker performance while Lydall Inc. has 16.2% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. beats Lydall Inc.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc., designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. The company operates in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South America segments. Its sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products. The company's fuel and brake delivery systems comprise chassis and tank fuel lines and bundles, metallic brake lines and bundles, direct injection and port fuel rails, and quick connects. Its fluid transfer systems consist of heater/coolant hoses, DPF and SCR emission lines, degas tanks, air intake and charge products, and transmission oil cooling hoses, as well as turbo charger, secondary air, and brake and clutch hoses. The company also offers anti vibration systems, including powertrain mount systems that comprise multi-state vacuum switchable hydraulic engine, Bi-state electric switchable hydraulic engine, conventional hydraulic, and elastomeric mounts; and suspension mounts, such as conventional and hydraulic bushings, strut mounts, spring seats and bumpers, mass dampers, and dual durometer bushings. Its products are primarily used in passenger vehicles and light trucks that are manufactured by automotive original equipment manufacturers and replacement markets. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.

Lydall, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, Thermal/Acoustical Metals, and Thermal/Acoustical Fibers segments. The Performance Materials segment offers filtration media solutions for air, fluid power, and industrial applications, such as clean-space, commercial, HVAC, power generation, and industrial processes. This segment also provides non-woven veils, papers, mats, and specialty composites for the building products, appliances, and energy and industrial markets; and life sciences filtration products for biopharmaceutical pre-filtration and clarification, diagnostic and analytical testing, respiratory protection, water filtration, and high purity process filtration. The Technical Nonwovens segment offers non-woven felt media and filter bags for industrial air and liquid filtration applications. The Thermal/Acoustical Metals segment provides engineered products for the transportation sector to thermally shield sensitive components from high heat, improve exhaust gas treatment, and lower harmful emissions, as well as assist to reduce powertrain and road noise. Its products are used in the tunnel, fuel tank, rear muffler, and spare tire applications, as well as outer dash, powertrain, catalytic converter, turbo charger, and manifolds of cars, trucks, SUVs, heavy duty trucks, and recreational vehicles. The Thermal/Acoustical Fibers segment offers thermal and acoustical insulating solutions comprising organic and inorganic fiber composites for the automotive and truck markets. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers and tier-one suppliers through internal sales force and distribution network. Lydall, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Manchester, Connecticut.