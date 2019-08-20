Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) Reaches $32.83 After 5.00% Down Move; Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX) SI Increased By 5.26%

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) had an increase of 5.26% in short interest. CRNX’s SI was 2.03M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 5.26% from 1.93 million shares previously. With 66,200 avg volume, 31 days are for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX)’s short sellers to cover CRNX’s short positions. The SI to Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 14.96%. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $18.86. About 21,532 shares traded. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) has declined 20.72% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.72% the S&P500.

The stock of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.55% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $32.83. About 72,592 shares traded. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) has declined 62.97% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CPS News: 13/04/2018 – Cooper Standard Issues 2017 Corporate Responsibility Report; 14/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Expands Product Offerings with LS Mtron Acquisition; 03/05/2018 – COOPER-STANDARD TO Ba3 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 01/05/2018 – COOPER-STANDARD SEES FY REV. $3.55B TO $3.60B, EST. $3.62B; 23/04/2018 – Cooper Standard to Host Conference Call on May 2 to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 26/03/2018 Cooper-Standard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – COOPER-STANDARD 1Q ADJ EPS $3.45, EST. $2.91; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPS); 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings 1Q Net $57.4M; 26/03/2018 – Cooper Standard’s Medina Named a 2018 STEP Ahead Award HonoreeThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $554.88M company. It was reported on Aug, 20 by Barchart.com. We have $31.19 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:CPS worth $27.74M less.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. shares while 43 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 16.56 million shares or 1.74% less from 16.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associate Md accumulated 239,354 shares or 0% of the stock. Principal Financial Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) for 130,839 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins accumulated 6,764 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). Sg Americas Lc invested in 0.04% or 81,198 shares. Invesco Ltd has 310,641 shares. Prudential Finance Incorporated owns 108,248 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability reported 54,992 shares. Morgan Stanley has 107,985 shares. Cna Fincl Corp has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 57,235 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.05% in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). Trellus Mgmt Com Limited Liability Corp owns 25,000 shares for 2.24% of their portfolio. Zeke Cap Advsr Limited Liability owns 13,924 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 34,261 are owned by First Tru Advisors Lp.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc., designs, makes, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $554.88 million. The firm operates in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South America divisions. It has a 3.88 P/E ratio. The Company’s sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

Among 2 analysts covering Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE:CPS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cooper-Standard Holdings has $6300 highest and $3600 lowest target. $46’s average target is 40.12% above currents $32.83 stock price. Cooper-Standard Holdings had 6 analyst reports since April 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, August 5. On Thursday, June 13 the stock rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Sell”. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy” on Monday, July 15.

