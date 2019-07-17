Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) Is At $46.10 Formed Wedge; 3 Analysts Covering G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII)

Among 4 analysts covering G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. G-III Apparel Group had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Needham maintained it with “Buy” rating and $55 target in Friday, March 22 report. Bank of America initiated G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, March 21. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Friday, March 22. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, March 22. See G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) latest ratings:

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) formed wedge down with $41.95 target or 9.00% below today’s $46.10 share price. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) has $807.78M valuation. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $46.1. About 130,438 shares traded. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) has declined 61.44% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CPS News: 14/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Expands Product Offerings with LS Mtron Acquisition; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings Backs FY Sales $3.55B-$3.6B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPS); 29/05/2018 – Cooper-Standard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Cooper Standard’s Medina Named a 2018 STEP Ahead Award Honoree; 14/05/2018 – COOPER STANDARD EXPANDS PRODUCT OFFERINGS WITH LS MTRON BUY; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings 1Q Adj EPS $3.45; 25/04/2018 – GM Recognizes Cooper Standard for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 26/03/2018 Cooper-Standard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – COOPER-STANDARD SEES FY REV. $3.55B TO $3.60B, EST. $3.62B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. shares while 43 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 16.56 million shares or 1.74% less from 16.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). Thb Asset reported 0.05% stake. Levin Cap Strategies Limited Partnership owns 119,181 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Us Comml Bank De holds 24 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ls Invest Advisors Limited Liability Company has 500 shares. Fmr Lc holds 5,296 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bessemer Grp Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). 129,905 are held by Arrowstreet Capital Partnership. Hsbc Holding Pcl reported 16,062 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 50,537 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 77,018 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). Blackrock reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 17,900 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 6,402 shares.

Analysts await Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, down 58.03% or $1.59 from last year’s $2.74 per share. CPS’s profit will be $20.15M for 10.02 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 71.64% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE:CPS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cooper-Standard Holdings had 7 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Roth Capital on Thursday, February 14. The stock of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 15 by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Thursday, June 13.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.09 million activity. GOLDFARB MORRIS had bought 40,479 shares worth $1.03 million.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and markets menÂ’s and womenÂ’s apparel. The company has market cap of $1.40 billion. It operates in two divisions, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. It has a 10.21 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, womenÂ’s suits, and womenÂ’s performance wear; and womenÂ’s handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 20 investors sold G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. shares while 72 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 47.83 million shares or 1.18% more from 47.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 46,741 shares stake. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 18,000 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) for 14,700 shares. Argent Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 134,470 shares. Cornercap Counsel stated it has 23,845 shares. 137,854 are owned by Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Llc. Gotham Asset Management Lc invested in 6,258 shares. Hillcrest Asset Management Limited Liability Co reported 212,885 shares stake. Macquarie Gp Limited, a Australia-based fund reported 153,107 shares. Mutual Of America Limited Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Buckingham Cap Mngmt Incorporated has 2.19% invested in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) for 579,942 shares. Charles Schwab Investment owns 0.01% invested in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) for 449,338 shares. 118,158 are owned by Personal Capital Corporation. Stifel Corp has 0.03% invested in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Nuveen Asset Management Lc holds 807,280 shares.

The stock increased 0.32% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $28.51. About 519,608 shares traded. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has declined 14.74% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical GIII News: 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 Adj EPS $1.98-Adj EPS $2.08; 22/03/2018 – G-III APPAREL 4Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 17C; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel 4Q Adj EPS 26c; 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD Glll.O SEES FY 2019 SALES ABOUT $2.94 BLN; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 4c-Loss 14c; 05/03/2018 G-III Apparel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Adds Portland General, Exits G-III Apparel: 13F; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.00; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees 2019 Sales $2.94B; 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD – SEES FY 2019 SHR $1.90 TO $2.00