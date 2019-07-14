Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) EPS Estimated At $1.15; Granahan Investment Management Has Decreased Its Immunomedics (IMMU) Stake

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased Immunomedics (IMMU) stake by 9.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Granahan Investment Management Inc sold 32,710 shares as Immunomedics (IMMU)’s stock rose 4.41%. The Granahan Investment Management Inc holds 328,161 shares with $6.30 million value, down from 360,871 last quarter. Immunomedics now has $2.81 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.67% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $14.67. About 1.01 million shares traded. Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) has declined 20.54% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.97% the S&P500. Some Historical IMMU News: 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS SUBMITS BLA FOR SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN TO U.S. FDA; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS INC – FILING IS BASED ON PHASE 1/2 DATA OF SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN IN MTNBC; 09/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS 3Q LOSS/SHR 21C, EST. LOSS/SHR 15C; 09/04/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS APPOINTS DR. ROBERT IANNONE HEAD OF RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT AND CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 09/05/2018 – Immunomedics 3Q Loss/Shr 21c; 12/04/2018 – Immunomedics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Immunomedics 3Q Loss $35.5M; 09/04/2018 lmmunomedics Appoints Dr. Robert lannone Head of Research & Development and Chief Medical Officer; 21/05/2018 – Biotech Analysis Central Preview Series: ImmunoMedics; 25/04/2018 – lmmunomedics Announces Oral Presentation of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Hormone Receptor-Positive (HR+) Metastatic Breast Cancer (mBC) at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

Analysts expect Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) to report $1.15 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $1.59 EPS change or 58.03% from last quarter’s $2.74 EPS. CPS’s profit would be $20.15M giving it 9.86 P/E if the $1.15 EPS is correct. After having $0.67 EPS previously, Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.’s analysts see 71.64% EPS growth. The stock increased 7.72% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $45.35. About 139,866 shares traded. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) has declined 61.44% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CPS News: 11/04/2018 – Bianchi Public Relations Named to O’Dwyer’s Top PR Firms in Midwest and Technology & Industrial Sectors in Nation for 2018; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings 1Q EPS $3.07; 14/05/2018 – COOPER STANDARD EXPANDS PRODUCT OFFERINGS WITH LS MTRON BUY; 14/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Expands Product Offerings with LS Mtron Acquisition; 10/04/2018 – Cooper Standard’s Fortrex™ Material Innovation Wins 2018 Automotive News PACE Award; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Cooper-Standard’s Ratings, Cfr At Ba3; 26/03/2018 – Cooper Standard’s Medina Named a 2018 STEP Ahead Award Honoree; 29/05/2018 – Cooper-Standard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings 1Q Adj EPS $3.45; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings 1Q Net $57.4M

Analysts await Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.35 earnings per share, down 2.94% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. After $-0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Immunomedics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.91% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Immunomedics had 9 analyst reports since January 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report. On Friday, January 18 the stock rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform”. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 25 report. The stock of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by FBR Capital. Morgan Stanley downgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $17 target in Tuesday, January 22 report. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $30 target in Monday, March 11 report.

More notable recent Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: ANTM, WBA, IMMU – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Friday 6/21 Insider Buying Report: LOW, IMMU – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Immunomedics: Our Take On This Battleground Stock – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Immunomedics: Contrarian Oncology Pick – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Today: iQiyi Surges on Award; Intel, Cisco Struggle – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $43.69 million activity. The insider BALL BRYAN bought $66,750. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC had bought 1.54M shares worth $18.74 million.

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased Pure Storage Inc stake by 21,992 shares to 233,223 valued at $5.08M in 2019Q1. It also upped Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) stake by 11,994 shares and now owns 277,796 shares. Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold IMMU shares while 41 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 160.01 million shares or 7.95% more from 148.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 73,471 are held by Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada. Daiwa Securities invested in 1,214 shares or 0% of the stock. Strs Ohio holds 0.01% or 73,351 shares in its portfolio. Opus Point Prns Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 1.63% or 62,575 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 532 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Panagora Asset has 0.05% invested in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Metropolitan Life Insurance holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) for 12,917 shares. M&T Bancshares Corporation, New York-based fund reported 12,860 shares. Raymond James & Associates holds 0% or 14,695 shares in its portfolio. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Co holds 0% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) or 4,510 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 79,284 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd has 271,929 shares. Guggenheim Lc has invested 0.03% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Comml Bank Of America De reported 0% stake. Moreover, Pnc Ser Group Inc has 0% invested in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU).

More notable recent Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (CPS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Cooper Standard Appoints Miziolek as Chief Transformation Officer to Drive Company’s Global Transformation; Totsky Named Chief Legal Officer and Secretary – PRNewswire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. shares while 43 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 16.56 million shares or 1.74% less from 16.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins New York holds 6,764 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street has 0% invested in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) for 492,506 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 21,960 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Vanguard Inc accumulated 1.77M shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) for 50,537 shares. Sei Invs Co reported 41,965 shares stake. First Mercantile Tru holds 2,259 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 14,188 are owned by Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company. Moreover, Bessemer Gp has 0% invested in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). Cs Mckee Ltd Partnership reported 11,900 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0% in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 27,337 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 683 Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.11% in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). New York-based Trellus Limited Liability has invested 2.24% in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 0.01% or 313,661 shares in its portfolio.

Among 3 analysts covering Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE:CPS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Cooper-Standard Holdings had 6 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Roth Capital given on Thursday, February 14. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by Goldman Sachs.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc., designs, makes, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $794.64 million. The firm operates in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South America divisions. It has a 17.26 P/E ratio. The Company’s sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.