Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) and UQM Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UQM) Comparing side by side

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) and UQM Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UQM) are two firms in the Auto Parts that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. 47 0.24 N/A 2.20 22.45 UQM Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. and UQM Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. and UQM Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. 0.00% 5.6% 1.8% UQM Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.58 beta means Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.’s volatility is 58.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, UQM Technologies Inc.’s beta is 1.27 which is 27.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, UQM Technologies Inc. which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.5 Quick Ratio. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to UQM Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. and UQM Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. 1 0 1 2.50 UQM Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. is $46, with potential downside of -4.88%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99.6% of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 28.2% of UQM Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.4% of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of UQM Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. -1.57% 8.84% 1.71% -34.54% -62.97% -20.35% UQM Technologies Inc. 3.01% 3.64% 3.01% 3.01% 76.29% 101.18%

For the past year Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while UQM Technologies Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. beats UQM Technologies Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc., designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. The company operates in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South America segments. Its sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products. The company's fuel and brake delivery systems comprise chassis and tank fuel lines and bundles, metallic brake lines and bundles, direct injection and port fuel rails, and quick connects. Its fluid transfer systems consist of heater/coolant hoses, DPF and SCR emission lines, degas tanks, air intake and charge products, and transmission oil cooling hoses, as well as turbo charger, secondary air, and brake and clutch hoses. The company also offers anti vibration systems, including powertrain mount systems that comprise multi-state vacuum switchable hydraulic engine, Bi-state electric switchable hydraulic engine, conventional hydraulic, and elastomeric mounts; and suspension mounts, such as conventional and hydraulic bushings, strut mounts, spring seats and bumpers, mass dampers, and dual durometer bushings. Its products are primarily used in passenger vehicles and light trucks that are manufactured by automotive original equipment manufacturers and replacement markets. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.

UQM Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electric motors, generators, power electronic controllers, and fuel cell compressors in the United states and internationally. The company offers propulsion motors and generators, auxiliary motors, and electronic controls and DC-to-DC converters for electric, hybrid electric, plug-in hybrid electric, and fuel cell applications. It also provides research, development, and application engineering contract services for strategic partners, customers, and the United States government. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), tier 1 suppliers of OEMs, and vehicle integrators in various markets, including passenger buses, mining vehicles, marine, military, aircraft HVAC, automobiles, and other markets, as well as commercial trucks, vans, and shuttles. UQM Technologies, Inc. has a strategic alliance with Meritor, Inc. to develop full electric axle systems. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.