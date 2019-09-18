Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) is a company in the Auto Parts industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.6% of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.02% of all Auto Parts’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has 1.4% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 4.53% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. 0.00% 5.60% 1.80% Industry Average 91.51% 42.08% 9.32%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. N/A 46 22.45 Industry Average 215.38M 235.36M 16.35

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. 1 0 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 2.20 1.64 2.47

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. presently has a consensus target price of $46, suggesting a potential downside of -1.84%. The competitors have a potential upside of 40.50%. The research analysts’ opionion based on the data shown earlier is that Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. -1.57% 8.84% 1.71% -34.54% -62.97% -20.35% Industry Average 5.39% 14.55% 40.20% 50.39% 47.24% 56.42%

For the past year Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.86 and has 1.22 Quick Ratio. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.58 shows that Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. is 58.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.46 which is 46.21% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.’s peers beat Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc., designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. The company operates in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South America segments. Its sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products. The company's fuel and brake delivery systems comprise chassis and tank fuel lines and bundles, metallic brake lines and bundles, direct injection and port fuel rails, and quick connects. Its fluid transfer systems consist of heater/coolant hoses, DPF and SCR emission lines, degas tanks, air intake and charge products, and transmission oil cooling hoses, as well as turbo charger, secondary air, and brake and clutch hoses. The company also offers anti vibration systems, including powertrain mount systems that comprise multi-state vacuum switchable hydraulic engine, Bi-state electric switchable hydraulic engine, conventional hydraulic, and elastomeric mounts; and suspension mounts, such as conventional and hydraulic bushings, strut mounts, spring seats and bumpers, mass dampers, and dual durometer bushings. Its products are primarily used in passenger vehicles and light trucks that are manufactured by automotive original equipment manufacturers and replacement markets. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.