Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) and China Automotive Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Contrasting side by side

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) and China Automotive Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) compete with each other in the Auto Parts sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. 47 0.22 N/A 2.20 22.45 China Automotive Systems Inc. 3 0.15 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. and China Automotive Systems Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. 0.00% 5.6% 1.8% China Automotive Systems Inc. 0.00% -0.2% -0.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.58 beta means Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.’s volatility is 58.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, China Automotive Systems Inc.’s 50.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.5 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, China Automotive Systems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. China Automotive Systems Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. and China Automotive Systems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. 1 0 1 2.50 China Automotive Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a -2.58% downside potential and an average target price of $46.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. and China Automotive Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.6% and 3% respectively. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 61.14% of China Automotive Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. -1.57% 8.84% 1.71% -34.54% -62.97% -20.35% China Automotive Systems Inc. 0.44% -5.89% -19.72% -22.23% -45.5% -8.2%

For the past year Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than China Automotive Systems Inc.

Summary

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. beats China Automotive Systems Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc., designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. The company operates in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South America segments. Its sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products. The company's fuel and brake delivery systems comprise chassis and tank fuel lines and bundles, metallic brake lines and bundles, direct injection and port fuel rails, and quick connects. Its fluid transfer systems consist of heater/coolant hoses, DPF and SCR emission lines, degas tanks, air intake and charge products, and transmission oil cooling hoses, as well as turbo charger, secondary air, and brake and clutch hoses. The company also offers anti vibration systems, including powertrain mount systems that comprise multi-state vacuum switchable hydraulic engine, Bi-state electric switchable hydraulic engine, conventional hydraulic, and elastomeric mounts; and suspension mounts, such as conventional and hydraulic bushings, strut mounts, spring seats and bumpers, mass dampers, and dual durometer bushings. Its products are primarily used in passenger vehicles and light trucks that are manufactured by automotive original equipment manufacturers and replacement markets. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.