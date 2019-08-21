Cooper Creek Partners Management Upped Its Noodles And Company (NDLS) Position by $934,416 as Market Valuation Rose; Ashfield Capital Partners Holding in Mettler Toledo International (MTD) Has Trimmed by $2.13 Million as Shares Rose

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mettler Toledo International (MTD) by 85.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc sold 2,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The institutional investor held 502 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $363,000, down from 3,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Mettler Toledo International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $16.37 during the last trading session, reaching $659.14. About 170,703 shares traded. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 30.07% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTD News: 18/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Guthrie, Mettler hope for return trip to state track; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO 1Q ADJ EPS $3.74, EST. $3.73; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q Net $93.3M; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q Adj EPS $3.74; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q EPS $3.58; 14/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mettler-Toledo International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTD); 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Noodles And Company (NDLS) by 50.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc bought 155,736 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 461,301 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14M, up from 305,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Noodles And Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.70M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $5.75. About 412,171 shares traded. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has declined 27.00% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 14/03/2018 – Noodles 4Q Loss/Shr 1c; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DOWN 0.9% FOR COMPANY-OWNED RESTAURANTS, DOWN 0.9% FOR FRANCHISE RESTAURANTS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Noodles & Co Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NDLS); 21/05/2018 – Noodles & Co Presenting at Conference May 30; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CALL; 14/03/2018 Noodles 4Q Rev $112.8M; 14/03/2018 – Noodles Sees 2018 Rev $440M-$450M; 25/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO: ARGENTIA HAS 20% VOTING POWER AFTER CONVERSION; 16/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $6 FROM $5; 21/05/2018 – Noodles & Company Accelerates Performance with Clarifi™ Intelligent Operating Platform

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold MTD shares while 161 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 22.75 million shares or 13.84% less from 26.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 906 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc reported 823 shares. 7,848 are held by Proshare Advisors Ltd Co. Barclays Plc invested 0.07% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Fernwood Invest Mgmt Lc has 350 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 283,931 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. 500 are held by Alpine Woods Capital Invsts Limited Liability Corp. Sei Invs Com invested 0.02% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Jane Street Gp Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability invested in 960 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Morgan Stanley owns 72,406 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Natl Pension Serv owns 31,424 shares. Lord Abbett reported 13,175 shares. Capital Guardian accumulated 18 shares or 0% of the stock. Wespac Lc has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.94B and $911.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,817 shares to 81,940 shares, valued at $15.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (XBI) by 4,387 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,396 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42M and $293.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 82,325 shares to 79,049 shares, valued at $4.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wideopenwest Inc by 108,706 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 272,414 shares, and cut its stake in Ashland Global Holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.75, from 1.77 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 22 investors sold NDLS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 23.72 million shares or 12.53% less from 27.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2,612 shares. New York-based Jefferies Lc has invested 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) or 5,987 shares. Northern Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 231,040 shares. Monarch Asset Management Limited Liability owns 61,930 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Assetmark invested in 0% or 24 shares. D E Shaw And invested in 0% or 243,522 shares. Driehaus Capital Management Ltd Liability reported 741,278 shares stake. Royal Bank Of Canada reported 0% stake. Jump Trading Ltd invested in 0.06% or 28,700 shares. Timpani Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 306,879 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). The Connecticut-based Mill Road Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 42.72% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 45,783 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Com holds 45,450 shares.

