Cooper Creek Partners Management Stake in Immersion (IMMR) Raised by $1.37 Million; As Bed Bath & Beyond (Put) (BBBY) Share Price Declined, Anchorage Capital Group Increased Position

Anchorage Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (Put) (BBBY) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchorage Capital Group Llc bought 1.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The hedge fund held 4.00 million shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.96 million, up from 3.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchorage Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $9.67. About 7.77M shares traded or 15.32% up from the average. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 49.95% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.95% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond issued 2018 earnings per share guidance in the low to mid $2 range; 17/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Stark to Start Uncompensated Role as Senior Adviser to CEO Around June 4; 24/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints Stephanie Bell-Rose to Bd of Directors; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of WFRBS 2013-C17; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARES INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.16 PER SHARE; 04/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints JB Osborne to Bd of Directors; 20/04/2018 – DJ Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBBY); 20/03/2018 – Cost Plus World Market to Open in Greensboro, North Carolina; 17/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Arthur Stark, Chief Merchandising Officer, Departs — Filing; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Digital Competition Isn’t Relenting — Barrons.com

Anchorage Capital Group Llc, which manages about $16.82 billion and $2.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Interior Concepts Inc by 181,210 shares to 1.88 million shares, valued at $23.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold BBBY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 147.25 million shares or 5.34% more from 139.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv accumulated 37,899 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 31,100 shares. The Alabama-based Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.01% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Sei Co invested in 0% or 46,031 shares. Buckingham Cap holds 0.04% or 25,777 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset stated it has 3,650 shares. Northern Tru reported 2.09 million shares stake. Washington Tru Bancorporation, a Washington-based fund reported 1,620 shares. 63,000 are owned by Euclidean Technologies Limited. Rowland & Investment Counsel Adv has 0% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 27,963 shares. South Texas Money holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 10,038 shares. Lmr Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.01% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp Inc (Ca) owns 0% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 349 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Com owns 493,656 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.19% or 343,247 shares.

Since June 18, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.45 million activity. Another trade for 40,000 shares valued at $310,893 was bought by Raging Capital Management – LLC.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42M and $293.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Perspecta Inc by 28,331 shares to 111,669 shares, valued at $2.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ashland Global Holdings by 58,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,352 shares, and cut its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl (NYSE:TPX).