Cooper Creek Partners Management Raised Its Stake in Immersion (IMMR) as Stock Value Declined; Ironwood Investment Counsel Boosted Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Holding by $989,460

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG) by 76.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc bought 10,755 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.66% . The institutional investor held 24,835 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.29M, up from 14,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Affiliated Managers Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $88.23. About 589,068 shares traded or 12.29% up from the average. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.95% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 29/05/2018 – Affiliated Managers: Nathaniel Dalton Succeeds Sean M. Healey as CEO; 29/05/2018 – AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Provides Information Regarding the National Truckers Strike in Brazil; 27/03/2018 – Affiliated Managers Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – REG-AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Provides Information Regarding the National Truckers Strike in Brazil; 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – DOES NOT EXPECT INDUSTRIAL ACTION TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMMISSIONING OF AMG MINERACAO’S FIRST LITHIUM CONCENTRATE PROCESSING PLANT; 29/05/2018 – AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Provides Info Regarding the National Truckers Strike in Brazil; 17/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: AMG 334 20160172 Pediatric Migraine PK Study; 29/05/2018 – Affiliated Managers: Healey Has Been Diagnosed With Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis; 20/04/2018 – DJ Affiliated Managers Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMG); 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – TEMPORARILY SHUT DOWN CERTAIN TANTALUM MINING AND PROCESSING OPERATIONS IN BRAZIL AS A RESULT OF ONGOING NATIONAL TRUCKERS STRIKE

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Immersion Corp (IMMR) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc bought 149,469 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The hedge fund held 1.76M shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.43M, up from 1.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Immersion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $268.36 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $8.47. About 255,701 shares traded. Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) has declined 43.97% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.97% the S&P500. Some Historical IMMR News: 10/05/2018 – Immersion Sees 2018 Rev $108M-$118M; 11/05/2018 – IMMERSION HOLDER VIEX WITHDRAWS ITS BOARD NOMINEE; 11/05/2018 – IMMERSION CORP SAYS VIEX & AFFILIATES AGREED TO WITHDRAW ITS NOMINEES FOR ELECTION AS DIRECTORS AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING – SEC FLING; 08/03/2018 – IMMERSION- ALSO FILED COMPLAINT IN FUZHOU CHINA COURT AGAINST SAMSUNG (CHINA) INVESTMENT, HUIZHOU SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS, AMONG OTHERS; 26/04/2018 – IMMERSION SA ALIMR.PA – PLANS A CAPITAL INCREASE; 11/05/2018 – Immersion Reaches Agreement With VIEX Captal Advisors, LLC; 30/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: NATO Litter: Fluid Immersion System (FIS) Versus Traditional Mattress for Pressure Dispersion; 20/03/2018 – Immersion Vs Fitbit – Two Of The Three Patents Survive, One Ineligible Under § 101; 07/03/2018 – IMMERSION IN MULTI-YEAR LICENSE PACT WITH BOSCH; 03/05/2018 – Richland Source: Spanish Immersion student wins agency billboard contest

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold AMG shares while 122 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 45.79 million shares or 0.50% less from 46.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset One invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Country Club Company Na invested in 7,191 shares. Landscape has 4,419 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al holds 0.07% or 28,089 shares in its portfolio. Zeke Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). The New York-based Jane Street Group Inc Limited Com has invested 0% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Fjarde Ap has invested 0.02% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 654 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brinker Capital has invested 0.01% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Employees Retirement Of Texas accumulated 3,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Fifth Third Financial Bank reported 630 shares stake. Jennison Associates Lc reported 224,370 shares. Bb&T Corporation holds 0% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) or 2,886 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Co invested in 46,228 shares. Horizon Invs Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 7,086 shares.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42 million and $261.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spx Flow Inc by 32,754 shares to 30,405 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anixter Intl Inc (NYSE:AXE) by 11,037 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,588 shares, and cut its stake in Continental Bldg Prods (NYSE:CBPX).

Since June 18, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.45 million activity. Singer Eric bought $1.33M worth of stock.