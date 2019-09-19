Cooper Creek Partners Management Raised Its Position in Papa Johns Intl (PZZA) by $1.19 Million; Cookson Peirce & Co Has Trimmed Its Fortinet (FTNT) Holding by $23.50 Million

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 97.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold 309,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 6,780 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $521,000, down from 316,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $78.35. About 291,553 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 06/04/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $56; 15/03/2018 – Fortinet Receives Recommended Rating in NSS Labs Data Center Intrusion Prevention System Test Report; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 corporate family rating to Everest Bidco SAS (Exclusive Group); outlook stable; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR ADDED FTNT, JACK IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – FORTINET INC – COLLABORATED WITH IBM ON NEW IBM X-FORCE THREAT MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET 1Q REV. $399.0M, EST. $390.4M; 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security Fabric at RSA Conference 2018; 16/04/2018 – Fortinet Delivers Integrated NOC-SOC Solution to Automate IT Processes and Security Response; 29/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Fortinet Makes Managed Security More Accessible To Small Partners With New Tier, Pricing

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Papa Johns Intl (PZZA) by 34.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc bought 26,951 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The hedge fund held 106,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.74M, up from 79,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $52.56. About 217,335 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 22/03/2018 – Papa John’s Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 28-29; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Financial Officer; 16/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Turkey; 06/03/2018 – Papa John’s takes another NFL hit: Peyton Manning; 07/03/2018 – Papa John’s Wants to Get Back to Making Pizzas; 19/04/2018 – DJ Papa John’s International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PZZA); 30/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces New Combo Deal to Support Wounded Warrior Project; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $427.4 MLN VS $449.3 MLN FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 26, 2017; 07/03/2018 – Peyton Manning sells his Papa John’s franchises before split with NFL

More notable recent Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fortinet (FTNT) to Secure Telenor Sweden’s SD-WAN Services – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “First Week of FTNT May 17th Options Trading – Nasdaq” published on March 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Western Digital Unveils High Storage-Capable Data Center HDDs – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Fortinet (FTNT) Stock Moves 0.12%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Time to Buy the Dip in Fortinet After a Solid Q1? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Analysts await Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.35 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.28 per share. FTNT’s profit will be $59.85 million for 55.96 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Fortinet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.60% negative EPS growth.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80 million and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd Bu by 34,330 shares to 313,757 shares, valued at $6.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 1,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,284 shares, and has risen its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $141,969 activity.

More notable recent Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PZZA, RNG, HP – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Papa John’s gains after Stifel bump – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Papa John’s (PZZA) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “High Costs & Weak Comps to Mar Papa John’s (PZZA) Q1 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Papa John’s (PZZA) and Signet (SIG) Have 2 Things in Common – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 05, 2019.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42 million and $261.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dave And Busters (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 202,784 shares to 66,000 shares, valued at $2.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Impinj Inc by 177,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,514 shares, and cut its stake in Domo Inc.