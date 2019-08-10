Cooper Creek Partners Management Raised Dave And Busters (PLAY) Stake by $3.77 Million; Stock Price Declined; Capital International Sarl Lowered Its Position in United Technologies (UTX) by $729,600 as Stock Value Declined

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Dave And Busters (PLAY) by 40.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc bought 76,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.13% . The hedge fund held 268,784 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.40M, up from 191,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Dave And Busters for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $39.25. About 514,051 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 14.83% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 03/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES TOTAL REVENUES OF $1.20 BLN TO $1.24 BLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 21/05/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC PLAY.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $62; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES EBITDA OF $255 MLN TO $275 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Adj EPS 61c; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Rev $1.2B-$1.24B; 04/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Investors May Win by Playing the Waiting Game; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: GE arranges $11.1 billion deal to unload transportation unit; 03/04/2018 Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Net $95M-Net $110M

Capital International Sarl decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 27.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl sold 5,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 14,800 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91 million, down from 20,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $131.24. About 2.29 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 26/03/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names new assistant director of energy regulation; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $9 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS R&D; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF AKS FOR COMMISSION TO EXTEND DEADLINES; 20/03/2018 – P&W to deliver spare A320neo engines soon to India’s lndiGo; 26/04/2018 – Airbus heads for dogfight with UTC over CSeries costs; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Still Sees 2018 Organic Sales Growth 4%-6%; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO REITERATES SUPPORT FOR FAIR GLOBAL TRADE, DECLINES COMMENT ON POSSIBLE U.S. STEEL/ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52; 15/05/2018 – Ackman Joins Loeb to Push Three-Way Split at United Technologies

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 16.32 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.25 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Research stated it has 6.38M shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Modera Wealth Ltd Liability accumulated 4,274 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.37% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moody Bancorporation Tru Division invested in 0.41% or 116,694 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 591 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Budros Ruhlin & Roe stated it has 3,047 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Primecap Ca owns 606,162 shares. Schulhoff And Incorporated reported 0.11% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Janney Capital Limited Com invested in 108,343 shares. Lenox Wealth owns 7,303 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Advantage holds 0.09% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 1,000 shares. Gm Advisory Grp Incorporated holds 0.08% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 1,940 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) has 2,115 shares. Court Place Advsrs Lc owns 8,265 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 179,835 shares or 0.29% of the stock.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42M and $293.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tillys Inc (NYSE:TLYS) by 633,836 shares to 568,090 shares, valued at $6.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ashland Global Holdings by 58,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,352 shares, and cut its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN).