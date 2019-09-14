Cooper Creek Partners Management Position in Anixter Intl (AXE) Has Decreased by $651,183 as Valuation Rose; As Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Fj Capital Management Boosted Holding

Fj Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) by 15.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc bought 88,091 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.11% . The hedge fund held 657,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.75M, up from 568,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ameris Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $39.42. About 543,411 shares traded or 12.21% up from the average. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has declined 17.92% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ABCB News: 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 22/03/2018 – ATLANTIC COAST FINL HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH AMERIS BANCORP; 22/03/2018 Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation Stockholders Approve Merger With Ameris Bancorp; 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q EPS 70c; 25/04/2018 – AMERIS BANCORP – ENTERED INTO FOURTH AMENDMENT TO LOAN AGREEMENT TO INCREASE MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF REVOLVING LOANS TO $100 MLN – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – Ameris Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ameris Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABCB); 09/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL RESERVE APPROVES MERGER BETWEEN AMERIS BANCORP ABCB.O AND ATLANTIC COAST FINANCIAL CORPORATION ACFC.O; 21/04/2018 – DJ Opus Magnum Ameris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPUS); 20/04/2018 – AMERIS BANCORP 1Q OPER EPS 73C, EST. 76C

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Anixter Intl Inc (AXE) by 13.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold 11,037 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.66% . The hedge fund held 68,588 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.10M, down from 79,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Anixter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $69.14. About 151,034 shares traded or 4.34% up from the average. Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) has declined 9.80% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AXE News: 26/04/2018 – Anixter International 1Q EPS 94c; 26/04/2018 – ANIXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO ACQUIRE SECURITY BUSINESSES IN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND FOR $151 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Channing Capital Management Exits Position in Anixter; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Sees FY18 Cash Flow From Ops of $180M-$200M; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of $60M-$70M; 26/04/2018 – Anixter Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 Anixter Moves Flagship European Distribution Center to Lichfield, U.K; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International 1Q Adj EPS $1.16; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Sees FY18 Organic Sales Growth of 2.0%-5.0%; 26/04/2018 – ANIXTER INTERNATIONAL – DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FIRST FULL YEAR OF OPERATION, EXCLUSIVE OF TRANSACTION, INTEGRATION EXPENSES, AMONG OTHERS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.87, from 2.06 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 22 investors sold AXE shares while 51 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 26.88 million shares or 0.20% more from 26.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE). Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE). Metropolitan Life Ny owns 9,346 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Alberta Invest Mngmt Corp accumulated 0.04% or 77,108 shares. The California-based California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE). Bancshares Of America De accumulated 97,743 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise has 0.01% invested in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) for 204,109 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Company holds 74 shares. Pzena Investment Ltd owns 0.58% invested in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) for 1.85M shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE). 16,982 were accumulated by Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity Research Incorporated accumulated 9,567 shares or 0% of the stock. Sei Investments Company has 26,533 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 14,282 shares. Captrust Advsr stated it has 138 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42 million and $261.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 178,067 shares to 465,247 shares, valued at $7.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carrols Restaurant (NASDAQ:TAST) by 707,295 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07 million shares, and has risen its stake in Angi Homeservices.

Analysts await Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, up 5.59% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.61 per share. AXE’s profit will be $57.34M for 10.17 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by Anixter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.07% negative EPS growth.

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40M and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apollo Invt Corp by 100,168 shares to 38,000 shares, valued at $606,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBCP) by 25,387 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 755,000 shares, and cut its stake in Coastal Finl Corp Wa.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.44, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 17 investors sold ABCB shares while 37 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 42.53 million shares or 5.96% more from 40.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs reported 0.01% stake. 27,439 were reported by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Tci Wealth stated it has 22 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stephens Ar, a Arkansas-based fund reported 14,344 shares. Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership owns 0.02% invested in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) for 302,435 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag owns 34,090 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commerce Bank invested in 0.01% or 16,955 shares. Willis Inv Counsel accumulated 7,172 shares. Manufacturers Life Company The invested 0.06% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Fj Cap Mngmt Lc holds 657,000 shares or 2.46% of its portfolio. Iowa-based Principal Financial Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.01% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). State Street Corp owns 1.85 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 247,808 shares. Amalgamated National Bank holds 0.01% or 7,844 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Co accumulated 13,206 shares or 0% of the stock.