Cooper Creek Partners Management Maintains Position in Immersion (IMMR); As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Price Rose, Cacti Asset Management Has Raised Stake by $38.33 Million

Cacti Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 72.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc bought 345,331 shares as the company's stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 818,803 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.91M, up from 473,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 4.09 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Immersion Corp (IMMR) by 11.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc bought 170,792 shares as the company's stock declined 15.19% . The hedge fund held 1.62M shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.62M, up from 1.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Immersion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $261.41M market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.14. About 383,313 shares traded or 27.12% up from the average. Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) has declined 43.97% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.97% the S&P500.

Cacti Asset Management Llc, which manages about $925.34 million and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,180 shares to 270,317 shares, valued at $37.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 386,229 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt holds 0.58% or 30,901 shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 328,889 shares. Community Bank Na invested 0.81% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fiduciary Fin Svcs Of The Southwest Inc Tx accumulated 21,784 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Parsec Fincl Management owns 156,055 shares. Usa Portformulas holds 39,423 shares or 2.76% of its portfolio. Wharton Business Gru Ltd Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,405 shares. Moreover, 10 has 0.85% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Menora Mivtachim Holdg invested 2.29% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Valicenti Advisory Services has invested 0.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Baskin Ser has invested 3.11% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Farmers And Merchants Invests Inc holds 139,244 shares. Ruggie Cap Grp Inc stated it has 1 shares. Northrock Prtn Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price Inc invested 2.58% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Since June 18, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.45 million activity. Singer Eric bought $1.33M worth of Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) on Wednesday, June 19.

