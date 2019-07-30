Cooper Creek Partners Management Lowered Its Position in Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) by $17.63 Million as Shares Rose; Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) Holder Zazove Associates Increased Stake

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) by 93.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold 309,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 22,625 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, down from 332,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $80.88. About 201,641 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 24.75% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.32% the S&P500.

Zazove Associates Llc increased its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) by 84.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc bought 881,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.93M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99 million, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Blueknight Energy Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.15 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.33. About 42,332 shares traded. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) has declined 68.71% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.14% the S&P500. Some Historical BKEP News: 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS – ERGON, OWNER OF GENERAL PARTNER OF CO, TO HOLD OWNERSHIP IN CIMARRON EXPRESS VIA A NEWLY CREATED, WHOLLY OWNED UNIT; 15/03/2018 – Blueknight Says FERC Move Won’t Have Impact on Earnings, Cash Flow; 15/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP BKEP.O -FERC ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT IT WOULD REVISE ITS 2005 POLICY STATEMENT FOR RECOVERY OF INCOME TAX COSTS; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS – CRUDE OIL PIPELINE BUSINESS CONTINUED TO BE IMPACTED BY OUT-OF-SERVICE PIPELINE IN OKLAHOMA, WHICH LIMITED VOLUMES IN QTR; 07/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS 4Q LOSS/SHR 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2.0C; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER COMMON UNIT $0.05; 10/05/2018 – Blueknight Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 07/03/2018 Blueknight Energy 4Q Loss/Shr 15c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Blueknight Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BKEP); 10/05/2018 – KINGFISHER MIDSTREAM SAYS THE NEW PIPELINE IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN MID-2019

Zazove Associates Llc, which manages about $5.11B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Holdings (Prn) by 3.05 million shares to 58.53M shares, valued at $64.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corporation (Prn) by 1.32M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 580,000 shares, and cut its stake in Workday Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.85, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold BKEP shares while 5 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 6.88 million shares or 37.99% less from 11.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11 were accumulated by Barclays Public Limited Liability Co. Two Sigma Ltd Liability holds 0% or 22,517 shares in its portfolio. Zazove Associates Lc stated it has 1.93 million shares. Illinois-based One Trading Lp has invested 0% in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 235,000 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 1,001 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De accumulated 105,973 shares or 0% of the stock. Essex Inc invested in 0% or 10,000 shares. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 1,076 shares. Lpl Limited Co stated it has 245,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Lc holds 0% or 1.67M shares. Geode Capital Limited Co owns 54,150 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag accumulated 34,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Renaissance Ltd has 0% invested in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) for 34,700 shares. Terril Brothers Inc holds 40,900 shares.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, up 7.84% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $60.66M for 18.38 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt holds 0% or 161 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al reported 0.07% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Art Llc accumulated 42,355 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.02% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 0.03% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Moon Cap Management Lp invested in 47,737 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 20 shares. Greenlight Cap holds 2.7% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 659,425 shares. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Com, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 66,715 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag reported 415,115 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability, Washington-based fund reported 126,318 shares. Invesco invested 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 92,800 shares. Moreover, Hsbc Pcl has 0% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 7,640 shares. Timucuan Asset Management Fl reported 1.49 million shares or 5.73% of all its holdings.