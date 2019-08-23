Cooper Creek Partners Management Lowered Its Position in Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) by $17.63 Million; As Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Ra Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $16.00 Million

Ra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) by 18.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ra Capital Management Llc sold 2.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 56.46% . The hedge fund held 8.66M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.49 million, down from 10.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $276.10 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.5. About 1.21M shares traded. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) has declined 44.97% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BCRX News: 02/04/2018 – BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – RECOMMEND STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” BIOCRYST PROPOSALS SET FORTH IN PROXY STATEMENT, INCLUDING “FOR” MERGER PROPOSAL; 02/04/2018 – BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BIOCRYST SPECIAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS SCHEDULED FOR MAY 9, 2018; 01/05/2018 – BIOCRYST GETS EMA OK FOR ALPIVAB™ FOR TREATMENT OF INFLUENZA; 02/04/2018 – BIOCRYST BOARD RECOMMENDS HOLDERS VOTE FOR IDERA MERGER; 10/04/2018 – BioCryst and Idera Special Meetings to Be Held on July 10; 08/03/2018 – BioCryst Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – BioCryst at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 1; 02/04/2018 – RA Capital Management Opposes BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ Proposed Merger with ldera Pharmaceuticals; 02/04/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMEND THAT ALL STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” MERGER PROPOSAL AS WELL AS ALL OTHER IDERA PROPOSALS; 29/05/2018 – BIOCRYST ANNOUNCES PRESENTATION OF ADDITIONAL ANALYSES OF THE APEX-1 CLINICAL TRIAL OF BCX7353 AT THE 2018 EUROPEAN ACADEMY OF ALLERGY AND CLINICAL IMMUNOLOGY (EAACI) CONGRESS

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) by 93.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold 309,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 22,625 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31M, down from 332,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.19% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $75.03. About 624,515 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.10 EPS, up 7.84% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $60.21M for 17.05 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.24% EPS growth.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42 million and $293.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keyw Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:KEYW) by 218,365 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $9.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Outdoor Brands by 419,337 shares in the quarter, for a total of 620,714 shares, and has risen its stake in Dave And Busters (NASDAQ:PLAY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Tiaa Cref Invest Management has invested 0.04% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 16,400 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 18,244 shares. Kingdon Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 2.73% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 354,309 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 89,300 shares. Element Cap Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Charles Schwab Inv Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Td Asset Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Bluemountain Management Llc reported 161 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Van Berkom And Associates invested 2.09% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Comml Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 525,932 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 6,164 shares. Automobile Association owns 0% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 7,002 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Lc reported 9,369 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Scopus Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 800,000 shares or 1.35% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.16, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold BCRX shares while 21 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 93.65 million shares or 0.54% less from 94.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Commercial Bank De accumulated 346 shares. Ghost Tree Lc owns 500,000 shares for 1.1% of their portfolio. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda accumulated 25,742 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny owns 16,001 shares. Advisory Services Ntwk Lc reported 4,000 shares. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 46,870 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 49,111 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Limited Company has 125,307 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 149,200 shares. Blackrock Incorporated holds 8.70 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 13,336 shares. 34,733 were reported by Lpl Fin Ltd Company. Emory University owns 265,013 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 0% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) or 383,614 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp accumulated 35,018 shares.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $27,310 activity.

