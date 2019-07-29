Cooper Creek Partners Management Lowered Its Position in Five9 (FIVN) as Stock Declined; Kempen Capital Management Cut Its Fidelity National Financial Fnf Group Com (FNF) Holding by $4.10 Million

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 52.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold 101,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.64% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 90,253 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77 million, down from 191,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $47.91. About 844,171 shares traded or 4.56% up from the average. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 62.16% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.73% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 02/05/2018 – FIVE9, REPORTS $200M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 15/05/2018 – Sekure Merchant Deploys CallMiner Speech Analytics via Five9 to Boost Sales Conversions

Kempen Capital Management decreased its stake in Fidelity National Financial Fnf Group Com (FNF) by 18.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management sold 114,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 492,603 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.01 million, down from 606,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Fidelity National Financial Fnf Group Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $42.97. About 734,627 shares traded. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) has risen 2.33% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FNF News: 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl: Intends to Achieve at Least $135M in Operational Cost Synergies From Stewart Deal; 02/05/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl 1Q EPS 35c; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl Expects to Close Stewart Deal in 1Q or 2Q of 2019; 24/04/2018 – MOVES-Gravis appoints new sales director and marketing manager; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL’S RATINGS (Baa3 SEN; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – PURCHASE PRICE WILL BE ADJUSTED DOWN ON PRO-RATA BASIS, IF DIVESTITURES ARE NEEDED FOR REGULATORY APPROVALS FOR DEAL; 19/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL’S RATINGS ON ACQUISIT; 19/03/2018 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Announces Signing of a Merger Agreement to Acquire Stewart Information Services for $50 per S; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42 million and $293.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Noodles And Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 155,736 shares to 461,301 shares, valued at $3.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Donnelley Rr And Sons by 317,773 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01M shares, and has risen its stake in American Outdoor Brands.

Analysts await Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Five9, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -233.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold FNF shares while 111 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 219.74 million shares or 0.21% less from 220.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Penn Capital Management Inc has 23,611 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. New Jersey-based Pathstone Family Office Lc has invested 0% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 2,437 shares. Kempen Nv has invested 1.64% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Boston Prtnrs has 0.01% invested in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) for 117,274 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Company reported 46,221 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cooke And Bieler LP holds 2.61% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) for 3.96 million shares. Heritage Wealth reported 138 shares. Carroll Assoc reported 422 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset holds 0% or 12,099 shares. Valley National Advisers reported 51 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 0.34% or 1.08 million shares. Asset Management One Company Limited accumulated 140,667 shares. 215 were accumulated by Synovus Corporation. Nomura Asset Mngmt Com Limited holds 55,359 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermon Group Hldgs Inc Com (NYSE:THR) by 76,827 shares to 529,613 shares, valued at $12.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Essex Ppty Tr Inc Com (NYSE:ESS) by 11,530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,783 shares, and has risen its stake in Synaptics Inc Com (NASDAQ:SYNA).

Analysts await Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 11.54% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.78 per share. FNF’s profit will be $238.75 million for 12.35 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Fidelity National Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.43% negative EPS growth.