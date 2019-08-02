Cooper Creek Partners Management Lifted Noodles And Company (NDLS) Holding by $934,416; Valuation Rose; As Kindred Biosciences (KIN) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Park West Asset Management Has Boosted Its Holding

Park West Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Kindred Biosciences Inc (KIN) by 12.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc bought 741,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.25% . The hedge fund held 6.74 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.84M, up from 6.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kindred Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $271.48M market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $6.96. About 226,593 shares traded or 16.91% up from the average. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) has declined 49.10% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.10% the S&P500. Some Historical KIN News: 07/05/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Receives FDA Approval Of Mirataz(TM) (mirtazapine Transdermal Ointment) For The Management Of Weight Loss In Cats; 30/05/2018 – KindredBio Announces Positive Results from Pilot Effectiveness Study of KIND-014 for the Treatment of Gastric Ulcers in Horses; 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences: FDA Has No Additional Questions or Requests for Regarding Submission; 08/05/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, KINDREDBIO HAD $70.8 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS; 25/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Announces the Appointment of Dr. Ernest Mario and Dr. Joseph McCracken to its Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES – GOT RESPONSE FROM FDA FOR CHEMISTRY, MANUFACTURING, & CONTROLS TECHNICAL SECTION FOR ZIMETA IV FOR CONTROL OF FEVER IN HORSES; 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Provides Updates on Pending Drug Approvals; 24/04/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCESINC – FDA HAS NO ADDITIONAL QUESTIONS OR REQUESTS REGARDING SUBMISSION OF TECHNICAL SECTION FOR ZIMETA IV; 07/05/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES GETS FDA APPROVAL OF MIRATAZ™ (MIRTAZAPINE; 07/05/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES INC – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION’S CENTER FOR VETERINARY MEDICINE APPROVED MIRATAZ FOR MANAGEMENT OF WEIGHT LOSS IN CATS

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Noodles And Company (NDLS) by 50.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc bought 155,736 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 461,301 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14 million, up from 305,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Noodles And Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $325.21 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.4. About 272,397 shares traded. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has declined 27.00% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 0.3% FOR COMPANY-OWNED RESTAURANTS; 25/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO: ARGENTIA HAS 20% VOTING POWER AFTER CONVERSION; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.04, REV VIEW $461.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO INTERIM CFO SUSAN DAGGETT LEAVING CO; 02/05/2018 – Noodles & Company Launches Zucchini Noodles Nationwide; 22/05/2018 – Noodles & Co at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 14/03/2018 – Noodles Sees 2018 Rev $440M-$450M; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES REITERATING 2018 PERFORMANCE TARGETS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Noodles & Co Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NDLS); 14/03/2018 – Noodles & Co. Says Key Sales Metric to Return to Growth in 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.86, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold KIN shares while 12 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 24.90 million shares or 16.98% more from 21.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life The stated it has 24,739 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 5,760 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa invested 0% of its portfolio in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). Prudential Finance has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). Meeder Asset Incorporated owns 11,922 shares. 7,518 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 32,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0% or 12,326 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 54,951 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alyeska Invest Limited Partnership invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 395,943 shares. 45,396 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase Company. Renaissance Techs Limited Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). Moreover, Adage Capital Prtn Gp Lc has 0.04% invested in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) for 1.65M shares. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Insurance Com New York has invested 0.03% in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN).

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77B and $2.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viking Therapeutics Inc by 100,000 shares to 1.57M shares, valued at $15.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 243,726 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.60 million shares, and cut its stake in Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT).

More notable recent Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “One million pound buy-in poker tournament starts in London – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Regulatory Roadblock For Immunomedics, AdCom Split On Lexicon’s Diabetes Drug – Yahoo Finance” published on January 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Kindred Biosciences to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Kindred Biosciences Inc (KIN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.75, from 1.77 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold NDLS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 23.72 million shares or 12.53% less from 27.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Lc reported 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Driehaus Management Lc holds 741,278 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP invested 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Wells Fargo Company Mn has 0% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Creative Planning accumulated 0% or 72,150 shares. Us Retail Bank De accumulated 5,317 shares. 220,919 are owned by Hap Trading Llc. Savings Bank Of America Corporation De owns 0% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 7,438 shares. National Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 63,515 shares. Moreover, Ims Cap Management has 0.08% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 1,835 shares. Hennessy owns 254,800 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al reported 39,857 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru reported 942,759 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS).

More notable recent Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noodles & Company (NDLS) to Post Q4 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” on March 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Noodles & Co (NDLS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “After-Hours News: Noodles & Company and DocuSign Report Earnings – Motley Fool” on March 14, 2019. More interesting news about Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noodles & Co. (NDLS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Domino’s (DPZ) Gains 11% in 3 Months: Will Growth Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42M and $293.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stoneridge Inc (NYSE:SRI) by 372,952 shares to 232,695 shares, valued at $6.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Perspecta Inc by 28,331 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,669 shares, and cut its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN).