Cooper Creek Partners Management Increased Noodles And Company (NDLS) Stake; Winnebago Industries (WGO) Holder Timucuan Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake by $1.87 Million as Stock Rose

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Winnebago Industries Inc (WGO) by 5.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 60,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.24% . The hedge fund held 1.06M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.97M, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Winnebago Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.92% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $37.23. About 303,724 shares traded. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has risen 2.41% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 01/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Launches All-electric/Zero-emission Commercial Vehicle Platform; 14/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approve Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 23/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 18/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries Access Event Set By CL King for Apr. 25-26; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES- FOR FY2018, CURRENTLY PROJECTING IMPROVED TAX RATE TO BENEFIT DILUTED EPS BY ESTIMATED $0.10 TO $0.12, NET OF REINVESTMENTS; 07/03/2018 Winnebago Industries’ Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Announcement to be Made on March 21, 2018; 14/03/2018 – Rolling Stone Names Amber Mundinger SVP, Live Media & Strategic Partnerships; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q EPS 69c; 01/05/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES LAUNCHES ALL-ELECTRIC/ZERO-EMISSION COMMER

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Noodles And Company (NDLS) by 50.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc bought 155,736 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 461,301 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14M, up from 305,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Noodles And Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $324.77 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $7.39. About 548,020 shares traded or 26.61% up from the average. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has declined 27.00% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO 4Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 1C; 22/05/2018 – Noodles & Co at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $440 MLN TO $450 MLN; 25/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO: ARGENTIA HAS 20% VOTING POWER AFTER CONVERSION; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 0.3% FOR COMPANY-OWNED RESTAURANTS; 10/05/2018 – Noodles 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 14/03/2018 Noodles 4Q Rev $112.8M; 10/05/2018 – Noodles 1Q Rev $110.5M; 02/05/2018 – Noodles & Company Launches Zucchini Noodles Nationwide; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 0.9% SYSTEM-WIDE

Timucuan Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com (NYSE:LH) by 2,043 shares to 285,497 shares, valued at $43.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 2,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,664 shares, and has risen its stake in Floor And Decor Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 25 investors sold WGO shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 29.09 million shares or 4.71% more from 27.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Company invested in 0.01% or 319,800 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 22,028 shares. 23,300 are held by Lipe And Dalton. Perritt Cap has invested 0.12% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). 31,068 are held by Comerica Savings Bank. 440,927 are held by Northern Trust. Deprince Race Zollo invested in 1.18 million shares. Envestnet Asset Incorporated reported 14,463 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 9,823 shares. Carlson Limited Partnership has 342,410 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. 2,644 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd. Cooke And Bieler Limited Partnership invested in 1.94 million shares. Rex Capital Advsr Lc stated it has 10,000 shares. Wellington Group Inc Llp has 867,504 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO).

Analysts await Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 20.21% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.94 per share. WGO’s profit will be $35.72 million for 8.24 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Winnebago Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.88% negative EPS growth.

Since March 27, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $176,113 activity. $73,950 worth of stock was bought by Hughes Bryan L on Wednesday, March 27.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42M and $293.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fusion Connect Inc by 515,000 shares to 706,588 shares, valued at $926,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 101,169 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,253 shares, and cut its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl (NYSE:TPX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.75, from 1.77 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 22 investors sold NDLS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 23.72 million shares or 12.53% less from 27.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Investors Inc Pa has 0% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 301 shares. Driehaus Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 741,278 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Vanguard Grp invested 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Creative Planning invested in 72,150 shares or 0% of the stock. D E Shaw & Com reported 243,522 shares. Susquehanna Grp Llp reported 61,703 shares. Ameritas Invest Partners owns 970 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 11,500 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Granite Point Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 134,851 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0% or 21,942 shares. Hennessy Advsrs invested in 0.08% or 254,800 shares. Salem Invest Counselors has invested 0.02% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Legal General Gp Public Limited Co, United Kingdom-based fund reported 2,312 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 0% or 5,987 shares in its portfolio.