Cooper Creek Partners Management Holding in Stoneridge (SRI) Has Lifted by $3.53 Million as Share Value Rose; Boston Research & Management Increased Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) Position by $499,700

Boston Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) by 12.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Research & Management Inc bought 6,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 59,773 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.58M, up from 53,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $307.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $72.64. About 6.98M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 04/05/2018 – Taming Shale Is Just the Latest Exxon Challenge for Sara Ortwein; 17/04/2018 – LIBERIA TO PROBE EXXON OIL DEAL AFTER GLOBAL WITNESS REPORT; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO WOODS SAYS NOT TRYING TO COMPETE WITH LEGACY OF PREDECESSORS LEE RAYMOND, REX TILLERSON; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 07/05/2018 – Kashagan output to fall in July due to maintenance at Bolashak complex; 06/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL SEES WATER RECYCLING ‘CRITICAL’ IN PERMIAN BASIN; 14/05/2018 – EXXON BEAUMONT TEXAS REFINERY TO PERFORM WORK ON COKER; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 28/03/2018 – Oil Titans From Exxon to BP Seen Boosting Deepwater Drilling; 30/05/2018 – Exxon CEO urges New York prosecutor to rethink climate change probe

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Stoneridge Inc (SRI) by 48.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc bought 113,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.02% . The hedge fund held 346,559 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.93M, up from 232,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Stoneridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $912.07 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $33.31. About 207,932 shares traded. Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) has declined 2.22% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SRI News: 06/03/2018 – Stoneridge Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Stoneridge Offers 24/7 Technical Support for EZ-ELD in Time for April 1 ELD Enforcement; 15/03/2018 – Stoneridge Receives Partnership Supplier Award 2017 from Daimler AG; 22/05/2018 – Stoneridge Moves China Operations to Accommodate Growing Demand; 23/05/2018 – Stoneridge Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge 1Q EPS 46c; 13/03/2018 – Stoneridge at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 06/03/2018 Stoneridge Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13

Boston Research & Management Inc, which manages about $265.07 million and $247.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,940 shares to 69,123 shares, valued at $9.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42M and $261.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 300,527 shares to 320,187 shares, valued at $2.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Continental Bldg Prods (NYSE:CBPX) by 60,664 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,636 shares, and cut its stake in Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE).