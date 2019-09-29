Cooper Creek Partners Management Holding in Papa Johns Intl (PZZA) Has Upped by $1.19 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Shareholder Round Table Services Lifted New Mtn Fin (NMFC) Holding

Round Table Services Llc increased its stake in New Mtn Fin Corp (NMFC) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Round Table Services Llc bought 71,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% . The institutional investor held 1.53 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.43 million, up from 1.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Round Table Services Llc who had been investing in New Mtn Fin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.62. About 369,951 shares traded. New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) has declined 3.37% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical NMFC News: 10/05/2018 – OMERS PRIVATE EQUITY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL TO ACQUIRE ALEXANDER MANN SOLUTIONS FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF £820M; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $0.34/SHR; 18/04/2018 – New Mountain Finance Corporation Announces It Will Seek Shareholder Approval for Reduced Asset Coverage; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORP – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.30; 25/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL AGREES TO SELL MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS TO MCKESSON; 09/05/2018 – New Mountain Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for May. 16-17; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Cap Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN 1Q NAV/SHR $13.60; 07/05/2018 – New Mountain Finance 1Q EPS 30c; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORP – AT MARCH 31, 2018, NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE WAS $13.60, A DECREASE OF $0.03 PER SHARE FROM DECEMBER 31, 2017

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Papa Johns Intl (PZZA) by 34.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc bought 26,951 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The hedge fund held 106,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.74 million, up from 79,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $51.84. About 681,580 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $427.4 MLN VS $449.3 MLN FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 26, 2017; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – REAFFIRMING ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S-STEVE COKE, INTERIM PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL & ACCOUNTING OFFICER, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VP INVESTOR RELATIONS AND STRATEGY; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Fincl Officer; 14/05/2018 – Champlain Investment Partners Buys 2.2% Position in Papa John’s; 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S REPORTS JOE SMITH AS CFO; 10/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Spain; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Papa John’s International, Sanderson Farms, SandRidge Energy, SM Energy, U; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA COMPARABLE SALES DECREASE OF 5.3%; 07/03/2018 – Peyton Manning sells his Papa John’s franchises before split with NFL

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.87, from 2.04 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 10 investors sold NMFC shares while 32 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 25.50 million shares or 0.98% less from 25.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Confluence Limited Company holds 882,224 shares. 20,400 were accumulated by Shelton Cap Management. Essex Fincl Ser owns 0.05% invested in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) for 13,132 shares. D E Shaw reported 64,543 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York-based Roosevelt Inv Gru Inc has invested 0.06% in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). Enterprise Fincl Svcs Corp accumulated 425 shares or 0% of the stock. Telemus Capital Limited Liability Company stated it has 26,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 300 shares or 0% of the stock. Williams Jones Assocs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). Tcw Group Inc owns 15,800 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Financial Advisors Inc has 0% invested in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) for 26,721 shares. Raymond James Associates owns 0% invested in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) for 18,036 shares. 450,521 were accumulated by Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Lc. Benjamin F Edwards And Com Incorporated has invested 0% in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 75,478 shares.

Round Table Services Llc, which manages about $845.52 million and $324.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 7,369 shares to 84,711 shares, valued at $4.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 48,316 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 244,072 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

Since August 12, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $297,736 activity. Weinstein Adam also bought $124,693 worth of New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) on Monday, August 12. 500 shares valued at $6,650 were bought by Jerry Karrie J. on Wednesday, August 14. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $101,386 was made by Kline John on Monday, September 9. 2,500 shares valued at $33,450 were bought by Kajee Shiraz on Monday, August 12.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $141,969 activity.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42 million and $261.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tillys Inc (NYSE:TLYS) by 65,212 shares to 502,878 shares, valued at $3.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spx Flow Inc by 32,754 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,405 shares, and cut its stake in American Outdoor Brands.