Cooper Creek Partners Management Holding in Dave And Busters (PLAY) Has Raised by $3.77 Million; Vantage Investment Partners Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Has Lowered by $48.17 Million

Vantage Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 34.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc sold 433,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 819,291 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.97M, down from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $256.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $142.25. About 2.04M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight it out for 21st Century Fox assets; 03/04/2018 – Disney vs. Comcast: Stay Tuned for Sky Bidding — Heard on the Street; 09/03/2018 – Variety: Cindy Davis, Research and Marketing Executive, Set to Leave Disney-ABC; 03/04/2018 – Dealbook: Disney Offers to Buy Sky News to Aid Rupert Murdoch’s Bid for Sky; 15/05/2018 – Anchorage Adds Avaya Holdings, Exits T-Mobile, Cuts Disney: 13F; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10, 2018 Special Meeting For Vote On Merger Agreement With The Walt Disney Company; 10/05/2018 – Comcast to match Disney break fee in race for Fox; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY SEES 4-DAY FORECAST OF $115M FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely; 23/05/2018 – ABC’s Bruce Rosenblum to Exit Disney Amid Restructuring

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Dave And Busters (PLAY) by 40.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc bought 76,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 268,784 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.40 million, up from 191,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Dave And Busters for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $39.15. About 235,801 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has risen 36.91% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 03/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLAY); 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Rev $304.9M; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S 4Q EPS 85C; 15/05/2018 – Sheffield Asset Management Buys 1.5% of Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES (13 WEEKS), DECREASED 5.9%; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES TOTAL REVENUES OF $1.20 BLN TO $1.24 BLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Net $35.6M; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Issues Downbeat Guidance — Market Mover; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Dave & Buster’s

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $232,388 activity. BRAVERMAN ALAN N had sold 42 shares worth $4,737.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 20.21 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

